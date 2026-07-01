The Detroit Lions running back tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs quickly became one of the top duos in the National Football League.

Gibbs is an explosive threat each time he touches the football, while Montgomery was a powerful back who could shed tacklers and gain additional yards.

Unfortunately, the business side of the game has ended the 29-year-old's time in Motown.

With Gibbs set to earn a massive new contract, the writing soon became on the wall for Montgomery, based on how he was used last season.

After signing a free agent deal in 2023 to join Dan Campbell's squad, Montgomery quickly showcased why the front office pursued him in free agency.

Appearing on "The Deebo and Joe" podcast, Montgomery reflected on his time in Detroit, being traded, and the close bond he has with Gibbs.

David Montgomery: Leaving Detroit Lions Was Inevitable

Via: Deebo and Joe pic.twitter.com/5a0ShRrNOk — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) July 1, 2026

"When I was in Detroit, I thought I was going to be there for the rest of my career," said Montgomery. "I love the City of Detroit. They showed me an immense amount of love. Coach Campbell, a dope coach, you know. But when you you start to get a little older playing the game, at a professional level, and you start to kind of see how things unfold, you gotta get met with like a tough decision. And you know, I was met with that.

"It was inevitable that it was happening," Montgomery added. "I mean, me and Jahmyr were doing stuff together that was amazing. Like, we will go down, this, I don't care what nobody says, I think we were the best running back duo to kind of do it together."

Montgomery reiterated he did not have any ill will towards a player who would eventually be his replacement. In fact, he noted he took on a mentor role to ensure Gibbs would develop properly to aid the Lions out on the field.

While it was painful to depart Detroit, Montgomery is now a member of the Houston Texans roster. The AFC South squad has Super Bowl aspirations of their own, heading into the 2026 season.

"It was something that was out of my hands," said Montgomery. "And when it came, like I was sick. I was sad that I had to leave. But it's the business part of it. I wish them nothing but respect. And I hope that what they're trying to do, like we get to see them at some point and it'll be a fun match up.

"But I'm always going to have love for Detroit. That's always going to be home for me and I'm always going to love that City. But, I'm in Houston now."

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