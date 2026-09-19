The Detroit Lions' defense did not simply have a bad game on Thursday Night Football.

Their were players out of position, miscommunication resulted in a blown coverage and the Bills scoring an easy touchdown and the blitzes called were simply addressed by quarterback Josh Allen.

Veteran cornerback D.J. Reed indicated postgame, following a disappointing 41-31 road loss at Highmark Stadium, the team has so many different players and packages, their can be challenges, compared to when players have been in the same system for several consecutive seasons.

The injuries to Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch have resulted in shuffling at the safety position. As a result of Terrion Arnold no longer being on the team, Detroit's starting cornerbacks are adapting to playing with each other.

“There’s so many different guys playing. We have different packages, different guys so you got to know everybody plays different, everybody thinks differently," Reed said, via the Detroit Free Press. So, it’s more of a challenge but we can do it, compared to Kerby’s been in the system for years, BB’s been in the system for years. You know how they play. When you have different safeties, everyone thinks different, everyone’s been in different systems, so it’s just a little different. But we’re going to get it fixed.”

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: The Good, Bad and Ugly From Bills Week 2 Loss

Defensive leader Jack Campbell has had a very rough start to the 2026 NFL season. He has been out of position, struggled against tight ends and the Bills actively looked to exploit all of his weaknesses as a player.

The former first-round pick was emotional following the loss, knowing the defense was not close to meeting their standards.

"I just know what everyone puts into it, and I feel like it's my job to go out there and play at the highest level and have the highest standard. I don't know how to explain it," said Campbell. "You just feel like you're letting your teammates down, honestly. That's what it is. I've just got to be better. But again, I'm gonna look in the mirror, I ain't gonna run from it."

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