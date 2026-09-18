Detroit Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard Is Clueless, Defense Looks Amateurish

Just two weeks into the 2026 season, the Detroit Lions’ defense is already officially broken with no repair in sight.

Detroit had no answer for Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen all game long on Thursday night – and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard did little to help the cause. He failed to adjust to account for Allen's escapability, and it cost the Lions dearly in the Week 2 affair.

Detroit allowed Buffalo to score on each of its first four possessions, and on six of its eight drives where the game was still in question (not counting the Bills’ kneel-down formations with around 1:30 to play).

Through two games, Dan Campbell's team has permitted a staggering 915 total yards and 71 points, the polar opposite of a winning brand of football. Campbell's defense has also already allowed 13 total plays of 20-plus yards, including seven Thursday night alone.

There's no mistaking the fact that Sheppard's unit has turned in two forgettable, downright awful performances to open the campaign.

No ifs, ands, or buts about it, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes did not do enough this offseason to put the defense in position to succeed. He knew Terrion Arnold's legal issues were going to warrant cutting him early on in the offseason, and did nothing to replace him. He also inadequately prepared for playing at least the first quarter of the ‘26 campaign without both of his starting safeties: Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

Holmes left the secondary thin, and as a result, it's become a glaring weakness that is hard to overcome on a weekly basis. And shame on the sixth-year GM for that.

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Yet, there is more to the story. For as flawed as the defensive backfield is, the Lions’ defense still possesses multiple impact defenders, most notably EDGE Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Jack Campbell. A fully healthy Alim McNeill, who's responsible for manning the interior of the defensive line, is also capable of being a high-level defender.

So, Sheppard's defense is equipped with some more-than-capable talent. And it's also true that good coordinators know how to get the most out of their units, no matter the unit's shortcomings. Simply, Sheppard has not done that through the first two weeks of the season, and in large part failed to do so a season ago, too.

Whenever the Lions struggled defensively in 2025, though, Sheppard – the team's one-time linebackers coach – received the benefit of the doubt since he was a first-year coordinator. The thought at the time was that he needed time to grow into the role and hone his craft.

That grace period, however, has quickly vanished for the former Detroit linebacker. The time is now for Sheppard to prove that he belongs in the league as a coordinator – and for the defense to get back on track.

"We were on our heels for the majority of the game," Hutchinson told reporters after the game. "We’ll evolve. We have to. If we don’t evolve — we’re not going to be doing this all season. That’s for sure."

Two games into the season, Sheppard has done anything but prove himself. Time and time again, he has undermined the Lions’ defense with his lack of adjustments and subpar play-calling, and has failed to put the defense in position to get off the field. Consequently, just like Holmes, he bears significant responsibility for the woes on the defensive side of the ball.

Unquestionably, with each passing week, it's become increasingly clear that Sheppard is not fit to be an NFL defensive coordinator.