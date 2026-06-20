Dan Campbell Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Left Guard Battle

If the Detroit Lions are to have success in 2026, the starting offensive line is required to set the tone and assist the running game get to a level that will facilitate the rest of the offense.

Third-year guard Christian Mahogany has had an up and down start to his career, battling injury and inconsistency in his role as the team's starting left guard.

During veteran minicamp this year, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the expectation for Mahogany entering this third year, and how open he views the left guard position for competition.

“Listen it is open and look Mahogany is very much in that. He played a couple of games for us in 2024 and then he started for us until he had the injury, came back, started again. So, we know he has got ability, he’s got potential," said Campbell. "But, there is a reason why we brought in (offensive lineman Ben) Bartch, there is a reason why (2025 draft pick Miles) Frazier is here, there is a reason why all those guys are in there. We may try (Giovanni) Manu for a little bit."

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: One Position Battle Is Suddenly Heating Up After Minicamp

All throughout the offseason, the Lions have preached competition. Most notably, the two positions that are currently in the spotlight are at left guard and cornerback.

The former NFL tight end also indicated he wanted to see Terrion Arnold, who battled a shoulder injury all last season, earn back his starting spot alongside D.J. Reed.

"We are going to let this thing go and see what happens. It will be good for all of them, when you have some nipping at your heels or constantly, you are having to compete with and push and you guys are all competing for the same thing, it is good for everybody," said Campbell. "But yeah, he is in the running, and we expect him to compete. We expect him to put his best foot forward and play some of his best football.”

Mahogany should have a leg up in the competition, but his spot as a starter is no longer a sure thing, heading into a pivotal 2026 season.

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