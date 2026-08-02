Detroit Lions Believe Ennis Rakestraw Has Future at Outside Cornerback

The Detroit Lions are eager to get a look at cornerback Ennis Rakestraw throughout 2026 training camp.

Injuries have been the biggest detractor for Rakestraw in his first two seasons. He was limited to eight games as a rookie, then missed all of his second season. As a result, he enters the upcoming season as a bit of an unknown, but the team still has optimism that he will be able to help the defense.

Rakestraw is expected to compete for the starting cornerback job opposite of D.J. Reed, as the spot was opened when Terrion Arnold was released amidst an ongoing legal matter.

Despite the limited body of work Rakestraw has provided early in his career, head coach Dan Campbell remains intrigued by his potential and the skill set he provides.

While some speculated that Rakestraw would be best suited as a nickel cornerback, the Lions view him best as an outside cornerback.

“Well, there again, the injury, just kind of the injury history with him has not allowed us to really see everything that he can do, but we know that's where he banked a lot of reps in college was outside. Look, he's got excellent feet. His hips, man, his change of direction. He's got ball skills. He can track the ball down the field," said Campbell. "So, there are just things that he's got about him and there's a natural ability to him that you feel like is conducive to playing outside. And that's probably where he'll have most of his time, but yet let's see what he can do inside too."

Rakestraw was most commonly an outside cornerback during his time in college at Missouri. Though somewhat undersized at the time, he made up for his limitations by playing with a fiesty demeanor that fits Detroit's defense nicely.

"Look, he's going into year three," Campbell continued further. "Although he hasn't banked a ton of reps, you begin to mature and you grow and we feel like just from what he is internally, I'm not talking about the football player, but just you do. You mature, you grow, you learn. And so, we're pretty excited for him, this camp, to see what he's got.”

Early cornerback rotation

With Terrion Arnold being cut, the Lions have other options to play on the outside.

Ya-Sin has been the expected starter opposite of D.J. Reed, but the team will get get some looks on the outside from Roger McCreary and rookie Keith Abney.

Campbell noted he would ideally like all the defensive backs to be prepared to play on the outside, if something unforeseen occurs like an injury.

"They will take some outside reps. McCreary's played out. So has Abney in college. Now, I know he just stepped into our building. But, they'll take some of those outside, but we still want to let them sink their teeth into some of this nickel," said Campbell. "And look, we're going to let Rakestraw take a little nickel too on some of this stuff and see where it is.

"But, all those guys got to be prepared to go outside. The guys we know who will stay outside right now are Reed and Rock. And then those other guys need to be able to, let's see if they can do some stuff inside.”

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