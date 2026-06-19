One Position Battle Suddenly Heating Up After Detroit Lions Minicamp

The Detroit Lions have a position battle heating up in their secondary.

While there's been plenty of attention surrounding the team's absences at the safety position with Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph both out, there is some intrigue building around the cornerback position.

Terrion Arnold has been limited throughout the offseason program while rehabbing a season-ending shoulder injury. He has been observed getting work in, though he hasn't been full speed and as a result hasn't been getting team reps with the first-team defense.

In his place, the Lions have been giving first-team reps to Rock Ya-Sin, Khalil Dorsey and Ennis Rakestraw opposite of incumbent starter D.J. Reed. While Arnold is widely expected to be a big contributor and a starter for Detroit's defense, it appears that it may not be a definite sure thing at this stage.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell noted that Arnold will have to earn his spot back, and also provided further comments during minicamp that seems to indicate the team is going to let competitions play out at key spots.

"There's going to be a learning curve for some guys, development and how fast they can go, but we're not going to let anybody hold us hostage, that’s not going to happen," Campbell said. "So I like the group we have, nothing is set in stone. There are some guys that you feel pretty good about, I'd be shocked if they don't win their jobs, I think you guys know who those guys are.

"But we have a lot open battles and our eyes are open and we're going to give these guys an opportunity and it's the guys that are the most consistent that can be trusted, that do it time and time again, those are the guys we're going to lean on and they're going to be part of the core group we have here.”

Ya-Sin is a veteran who performed well in his role for the Lions last season, as he was reliable and steady when called upon. Rakestraw, meanwhile, is the wild card in the equation.

A second-round pick in 2024, Rakestraw has played just eight total games and missed all of last season due to an injury suffered in training camp. When he's been on the field, particularly in training camp his first two years, he has impressed.

Still, staying on the field will be the most important part for the Missouri product. If he can remain healthy in camp, it will only add fuel to the competition that is brewing.

Arnold has the pedigree as a former first-round pick, but has been inconsistent throughout his first two seasons. He struggled greatly as a rookie, as he was one of the most penalized players in the entire league that year.

Granted, Arnold did show some improvement before his injury last year, as he recorded his first career interception and cut down on the penalties. However, with so much time away from the field after being limited to eight games, he has to make up for lost time.

To Arnold's credit, he appears to be primed and ready for the challenge.

“I wouldn’t say it’s pressure. When you go out here in the NFL, competition breeds excellence. That’s what I was just preaching to the guys," Arnold said. "(The front office)'s job is to go out there and find guys to come into the room and push the guys. When you have environments like that, that’s environments that I thrive in. That’s what the NFL’s all about. If you don’t have coaches that are going out there trying to find guys to replace you and push you, then it’s not gonna get the best out of you.”