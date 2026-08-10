Dan Campbell Reveals How Jared Goff Has Grown Since 2025 Season

Detroit Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff is entering his sixth season running the offense.

With everything in place needed to succeed, the 31-year-old has showcased a renewed sense of urgency this offseason.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked over the weekend how the former first-round draft pick has grown over the course of the past NFL season.

“I think the biggest thing for Goff is he's taken his game to such a level right now that I feel like he's in this, man. He's up there, I mean, he's up there," said Campbell. "And now what I feel is, all right, here's my game. My game, his game's good. It's damn good. It's the mentality, the urgency, the leadership, the, ‘Hey man, let's go.’ We cannot accept anything less than the best. He wants to be the best in the league, and he wants to run the best offense in the league.

"And to get there, we’ve got to go, we don't have time," Campbell added. "That's where I really feel him growing. And every year I felt more of an urgency out of him in that regard, more command, more leadership and that has to come organically. It can't be forced on somebody, it can't. And so that's great to see out of him.”

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New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has highlighted what Goff does well and the team revamped the offensive line again to give the offense another chance to play at an elite level.

“It needs to be physical, it needs to be tough, it needs to be difficult to defend, and it needs to be multiple at times. It's not going to all run through one person, it's not going to run through one personnel, it's going to change week to week," Petzing said, when asked what should be expected from his offense. "I think that's important in this league. Defensive coordinators, I think, do things at a really high level. They watch tape, they understand scheme. So, I think that's a big part of what we need to be on offense.”

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