Lions 2026 Day 9 Training Camp Winners and Losers: TeSlaa Fights Clark

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Sunday afternoon for a training camp practice after a scheduled day off.

Head coach Dan Campbell updated reporters about players dealing with injuries and shared that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had decided to step away from the team.

In his opening remarks, the former NFL tight end shared his feelings about being in attendance with his wife at the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

"I was fortunate to be able to, Holly (Campbell) and I went and were able to go to the induction of Drew Brees. Just to be able to see the induction, be there as part of it, and all of those guys. It's a reminder, it was refreshing just to see, to be able to stand in the presence of greatness with those guys," said Campbell. "Roger Craig, it’s about time that he got in, what a blessing. And (Luke) Kuechly and (Larry Fitzgerald) Fitzy. I mean, I all love them, man. (Adam) Vinatieri.

"So, it's one of those moments that is a reminder as to why you do what you do, what you love about the game, your teammates, it was special. So man, I congratulate all those guys, that was very cool."

Here is what we learned about Day 9 of training camp, according to Lions team reports.

Key players limited at practice

Multiple players were non-participants in team periods on Sunday afternoon, including Alim McNeill, Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta and Penei Sewell. This was scheduled and intended to keep players fresh, following a tough scrimmage on Friday.

Those still dealing with injuries and not practicing included linebackers Jimmy Rolder, Malcolm Rodriguez, Damone Clark, running backs Isiah Pacheco and Sione Vaki, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, cornerback D.J. Reed, defensive end Payton Turner and defensive tackles Mekhi Wingo, Aidan Keanaaina.

Jahmyr Gibbs is going to be used heavily in 2026

Fresh off of earning a lucrative new contract, the speedy running back was back and making plays. To end practice, the Lions offense was put in a situational period.

Starting at the 19-yard line, trailing by four points with one minute remaining in the fourth-quarter and one timeout, Goff was able to connect with the former first-round pick for a 17-yard gain.

Campbell noted before practice that Gibbs was going to be a player that was going to be used more in the passing game.

Skyler Gill-Howard is coming on strong

After a slow start to training camp, the sixth-round pick earned a sack late at practice on Sunday and was able to stuff a run play in the final situational period.

“I was telling somebody yesterday, I just had to realize that it’s been a while since I actually played football,” Gill-Howard said, via MLive. “I had a season-ending injury last season, so getting those first two days in pads, I was kind of slacking a lot."

Tyre West has not built momentum

Detroit's seventh-round pick, on the other hand, has struggled to build momentum at camp. He was observed losing all of his one-on-one battles that took place between offensive and defensive linemen.

He lost reps to Blake Miller, Mason Miller, Tate Ratledge and Mile Frazier on two occasions.

Notes

1.) According to Detroit Football Network, "There was a little dustup between Isaac TeSlaa and veteran safety Chuck Clark, with the post-whistle shoving match resulting in the two wrestling to the ground and needing to be separated by teammates."

2.) Ahmed Hassanein left practice early and was evaluated for an ankle injury. Dan Campell will next update the status of injured players on Monday morning.

3.) Nick Whiteside was able to intercept Jared Goff late in practice. With 11 seconds left, Goff attempted a pass in the end zone, but the talented defensive back forced the turnover to end practice.

4.) Mondays training camp practice at the Allen Park Performance Ceter is open to fans to attend, if they have a ticket. Fans were not in attendance on Sunday.

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