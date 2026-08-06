Detroit Lions Jared Goff Is Open to Playing in 2026 Preseason

Should Detroit Lions signal-caller Jared Goff play a series (or two) in a preseason game this year?

With a new offensive coordinator (Drew Petzing) and a new-look offensive line, there's been discussion that it'd be worthwhile for the veteran quarterback to line up under center for an exhibition contest.

Goff, entering his 11th NFL season, is open to the idea, too.

“I think I need whatever Dan thinks I need. I will play if they want us to play,” Goff told SiriusXM NFL radio at training camp this week. “We have a new coordinator, there's certainly an argument for it. If he doesn't want to put anyone out there, there's certainly an argument for that, too. Whatever Dan wants to do, we will follow suit and see where it goes.”

If Goff does see action in a preseason tilt this month, it'll mark the first time he has since August 12, 2022, when he suited up for the opening drive against the Atlanta Falcons.

Goff and the Lions entered the aforementioned season with then first-year offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Johnson went on to have a successful three-year stint calling plays in Detroit, as Goff and him built a tremendous rapport with one another.

Now, Goff hopes to do the same with Petzing, who called the shots for the Arizona Cardinals’ offense the past three seasons.

Petzing will be tasked with getting the Lions to operate more like a run-first, balanced offensive attack in 2026. And in doing so, he's expected to periodically deploy 13 personnel, featuring three tight ends.

If Petzing can fit it into his scheme without forcing the issue, Goff sees nothing wrong with it.

“I think we're finding out right now kind of who we want to be and have a good idea, but you're still kind of working through that,” the longtime signal-caller said. “Drew will do whatever fits. If we had six running backs, we'd put them all on the field if we thought they were all the best players. I think he's very flexible in what he wants to do. We have a really good problem with a lot of really good skill players, and want to be able to find a way to get them all the ball.”

Goff and the Lions open up preseason play on the road Thursday, Aug. 13, against the Cincinnati Bengals.

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