Roundtable: Lions 2026 Preseason Opener Preview

The Detroit Lions OnSI staff examines what's in store for the Lions' preseason opener with the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday.

1.) Are you starting to gain more confidence in the Detroit Lions’ defense?

Christian Booher: I think the start to camp for the Lions' defense has been intriguing, particularly their defensive line. The team has plenty of talent at their disposal in this area, including Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill, and if they're firing on all cylinders it could be a huge upgrade to Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

In Dan Campbell's time in Detroit, the one thing that has been lacking is a defense that is able to put it all together. The pass-rush has been the most criticized aspect of the roster throughout his tenure, but it appears the Lions could have some serious talent in that area this season. I'm really excited to see how it all plays out.

Vito Chirco: Even though it was good to see both sides of the ball don the pads this past week, I have truly not gained more confidence in the Lions’ defense yet. I’m still worried about the health of both Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, plus I’m concerned that the recent injuries to Derrick Moore and Jimmy Rolder will stunt their respective development. So, a week of practice in pads has not done anything to diminish my concerns.

2.) What was your reaction to Jahmyr Gibbs landing a new contract?

Booher: It was exciting to see the Lions get another deal done with one of the key members of their core. Gibbs is highly deserving of the commitment the Lions made to him, and he will be a big part of the team's future.

After digging deeper into the Lions' structure of the contract extension, I also think the deal was very favorable for the team as far as potentially adding on extensions in future years. Gibbs is going to be a massive part of the offense this year and going forward, and as a result the Lions made the right call in getting this deal done.

Chirco: First and foremost, I knew the contract was inevitable. It is a major investment for a running back, especially at a position which doesn’t have a long shelf life in the NFL. However, he is going to be just 24 this upcoming season. So, he is very much still in the prime of his career. That’s why I don’t mind the extension for Gibbs as much as some other pundits.

3.) Do you think Devin White will have a major impact on the Lions' defense this year?

Booher: I do think Devin White will have a big impact. White is a proven veteran who gives the Lions another high performing option next to Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes. Time will tell exactly where White fits in the linebacker rotation, but from all accounts he's acclimating to the scheme quickly and should have a big role. I've said previously that I think White can wind up being one of the Lions' best offseason additions, and I'm intrigued by what I've heard about his performance up to this point.

Chirco: I believe he will, especially with the recent news about the injury to Rolder. I think he’ll spell Malcolm Rodriguez and Derrick Barnes for snaps, plus provide a mentorship role to Rolder and the other young players in the team’s linebackers room. So, although White may no longer be in his prime, I think he still has a chance to play a valuable role in Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

4.) Should Dan Campbell play starters against the Bengals?

Booher: I think with the Bengals playing their starters, the Lions should indeed play their starters. The Lions aren't doing joint practices at all this training camp, and as a result they could benefit from good on good work in a preseason game even if it's for a short time. The opportunity to play in the preseason could also give the Lions a chance to work out some of the things they're struggling with in practice, and build some familiarity with new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's offensive scheme.

Chirco: I’m vehemently against Campbell playing all his starters Thursday against the Bengals. However, I will say that I believe he should play his starting offensive line, since it is a new group of players which will need time to mesh with one another. And I believe that means the group needs not just reps in camp together, but also snaps in preseason action. So, if I’m Campbell, I’m starting All-Pro Penei Sewell and the rest of the offensive line Thursday night.

5.) Who are you going to watch closely in Detroit’s preseason opener Thursday?

Booher: In Thursday's preseason opener, I'll be watching linebacker Erick Hunter closely. Dave Fipp has high expectations for him, and I'm intrigued to see if that physicality translates into production for the Lions.

Elsewhere I'm going to be watching the wide receiver room more generally. The fifth spot could be up for grabs, and right now Tom Kennedy appears to be the leader in the clubhouse for the role. However, the Lions have a lot of options at the position, and a good game from someone in that room could change the equation.

Chirco: I really want to see what a few players do Thursday. First off, my eyes are going to be glued to rookie right tackle Blake Miller. I really want to see how he plays and meshes with the rest of the offensive line. Plus, I’m going to want to see if Ahmed Hassanein keeps up his solid play. He’s turned eyes in camp so far, and has even garnered some first-team reps. Subsequently, I will be closely watching the Boise State product Thursday as well.