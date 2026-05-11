Ranking 5 Most Likely Lions Primetime Opponents

The Detroit Lions will learn their 2026 schedule officially on Thursday.

With Monday marking the beginning of what has come to be known as schedule week in the NFL's non-stop offseason, it's very likely that the Lions' schedule will be leaked slowly throughout the next four days before the initial announcement.

Television networks will announce certain matchups as part of their upfront meetings, and most of the time these announcements will feature primetime matchups. As a result, the Lions could learn some of their biggest games on the schedule early.

Teams can play up to seven primetime games in an NFL season. Last year, the Lions had five primetime games along with their annual standalone spot on Thanksgiving. They were 3-2 last year in those primetime games, with two of those wins coming on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Under Dan Campbell, the Lions have become one of the most popular NFL teams from a viewership perspective. They could once again be a hot ticket for standalone games, as Campbell's team returns plenty of its star power.

Here's my personal ranking of the five best potential primetime matchups for the Lions in the 2026 season.

5.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Lions and Buccaneers have a lot of history over the last three seasons. They've played plenty of tight games, including a Divisional Round nail-biter that the Lions won to propel them to the 2023 NFC Championship game.

Last year, these two teams met on Monday Night Football with the Lions dominating defensively in a 24-9 win. They've played four times over the last three years counting the playoff game, with the Lions winning three of those meetings.

Detroit will host Tampa Bay for the third-straight regular season this year. Both teams underachieved relative to expectations last year, but have some firepower coming back. Additionally, both teams have veteran quarterbacks who have taken somewhat similar paths to their new homes and found success in their new organizations after being previously cast aside.

As a result, this is a storyline-rich matchup between two familiar opponents, and may once again be featured in a primetime slot.

4.) New England Patriots

It has been a whirlwind offseason for the Patriots, as head coach Mike Vrabel has consistently been in the headlines. However, coming off a Super Bowl appearance in Vrabel's first year, the Patriots have the look of a contender once again in 2026.

Third-year quarterback Drake Maye had an underwhelming Super Bowl performance against Seattle's stout defense, but otherwise emerged as one of the league's brightest young quarterbacks. He and the Patriots come to Ford Field in 2026, and could be one of the best attractions to come to Ford Field outside of the divisional slate this year.

The Lions and Patriots haven't squared off since the 2022 season, where the Patriots blanked the Lions in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Detroit is a much different team than it was then, and this could be an electric matchup.

3.) Green Bay Packers

The Lions and Packers have had their rivalry renewed over the past four years. For nearly a decade, Green Bay and former quarterback Aaron Rodgers tormented the Lions. However, over the past four years the Lions are 5-3 against their division rival.

Green Bay did exact some revenge last year, sweeping Detroit with wins in the season opener and on Thanksgiving. There's been some interesting moments between the two teams, including a verbal showdown between a Lions fan and Packers coach Matt LaFleur on the field prior to a 2024 Thursday Night Football matchup.

The Lions missed the postseason last year, while the Packers were eliminated in the first-round by the Bears. Both teams have playoff aspirations once again, and as a result it would not be a surprise to see at least one of their meetings in a standalone window.

2.) Buffalo Bills

Of the Lions' road games outside the division, the trip to Buffalo is the most-appealing of the games. It will be intriguing to see when this game is played, as a late-season affair could create elements of weather that could impact the game with Buffalo being known for tough elements when the calendar turns to December.

Both of these teams have boasted explosive offenses in years past, and their last matchup was a 48-42 barnburner won by the Bills at Ford Field. Quarterback Josh Allen is one of the NFL's dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks, and the Lions will certainly have their hands full trying to slow him down.

The Bills will also be breaking in a new stadium in 2026, meaning the Lions will be one of the teams to make the trip out east in its first year. There's a lot to like about this matchup when it comes to the NFL's featured slate.

1.) Chicago Bears

There's a history brewing between these two division rivals, as former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson taking over as head coach has led to some intriguing developments. The Lions swept the two meetings last year, but Johnson led his team to a division title in his first year at the helm.

Detroit dominated the first meeting, 52-14, then took the season finale in Chicago on a last-second field goal. These two teams both have high expectations for the upcoming season as well, and could be in position to battle for the division title once again in 2026.

The Lions' fan base will certainly be charged up for Johnson's second trip back to Detroit, whenever that should be scheduled, and as a result it would be particularly exciting for the Lions to host Chicago in a primetime atmosphere.