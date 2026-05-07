Detroit Lions Dodged Major Error in Judgment Back in 2021

The Detroit Lions have enjoyed a successful run with head coach Dan Campbell. In each of the last four seasons, the team has finished with a winning record.

Back in 2023, the organization was within 30 minutes of earning their first Super Bowl berth before falling short in the second half against the San Francisco 49ers.

A new ESPN report about Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell sheds light on the fact Detroit's fortunes could have turned out vastly different.

According to Jake Trotter, "The three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year and winningest coach in Iowa State history had rebuffed overtures from other big-time college programs over the years, including from Texas and USC according to sources. In 2021, Campbell initially agreed to coach the Detroit Lions before changing his mind; the Lions hired Dan Campbell instead."

Speaking at his introductory press conference back in 2021, Campbell even referenced the popular college coach in his first talk with local reporters.

“I told my agent, Rick Smith, I said, 'Make sure that they think I’m Matt Campbell.' So, I think that’s how this has really worked out great for me. So now that I’m in the seat, I am Dan Campbell. But, I do know this, you can’t go wrong with a Campbell.”

Entering his sixth season as head man, the expectations remain very high for one of the few NFL organizations that has yet to play in a Super Bowl.

Detroit had been irrelevant for a handful of years prior to Campbell's arrival. It is hard to imagine a first-time NFL coach coming in from college having the same level of success.

Recall, Detroit struggled their first season with the former NFL tight end at the helm.

But despite a complete tear down and struggling to win games, players on the roster never quit. Rumblings started in Campbell's second-year that he may be in over his head, especially with the team starting the season with a 1-6 record.

After receiving a vote of confidence from ownership, Campbell steadied the ship and went on to finish the season on a nice winning streak.

Since then, Detroit has been battling to win the division and were Super Bowl contenders to begin the 2024 NFL season.

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