What NFL Draft Told Us About Dan Campbell's Plan for Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions want to get back to their identity.

In the NFL Draft, the Lions made seven picks. Of those seven, four were either offensive or defensive linemen. The exceptions were linebacker Jimmy Rolder, cornerback Keith Abney and wide receiver Kendrick Law.

By focusing so heavily on the trenches, Campbell and the Lions are clearly hoping to get back to winning in the trenches. This is on par with how the team has found success in the past, as the organization won back-to-back division titles in 2023 and 2024 namely behind strong offensive and defensive line performances.

Additionally, Campbell remarked at the owners' meetings that he would like to see the team get some of its competitive edge back. In previous years, the team has been viewed as an underdog which added fuel to their performance.

In 2025, the Lions entered the year as presumptive favorites but underwhelmed. As a response, the Lions added players who play with fire and aggression, fitting the team's mold from a cultural and play-style perspective.

Last season, the Lions had issues with some of the things that made them successful in previous seasons. For starters, they weren't as effective converting third-downs or running the ball early in possessions.

Though their offense was still one of the league's most explosive at times, there were issues with consistency. Some of this was due to some inconsistencies up front, as quarterback Jared Goff was under consistent pressure.

As a result, the Lions focused their efforts on retooling the offensive line. After releasing Taylor Decker following a reported contract dispute, they targeted Clemson right tackle Blake Miller with their first-round pick.

Miller is a durable and reliable blocker who plays tough. His tape indicates that he will be a perfect fit in Detroit's scheme, as he's athletic enough to handle tough pass-rushers as well as manage his assignments in the run game.

On the defensive line, the fan base has yearned for a defensive end to pair with Aidan Hutchinson for multiple seasons. Al-Quadin Muhammad had a solid 2025 season with 11 sacks, but he departed in free agency and as a result the Lions were in the market for another defender.

The Lions made two additions in this area, drafting Michigan's Derrick Moore and Tennessee's Tyre West. Add in the veteran free agent signings of D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner, and the Lions now have a well-rounded competition for that spot opposite of Hutchinson.

Detroit has also been at its best when the roster has been competitive, with position battles across the board. The 2026 season is shaping up to be that way, as every player drafted will in theory have the ability to compete for snaps right away.

Miller will be in one of the most notable position battles in camp this year, as he'll be battling veteran Larry Borom for the starting job at tackle opposite of Penei Sewell. Based on Campbell's comments leading up to and after the draft, Sewell will be moving from the right side of the offensive line to the left as Decker's replacement.

In addition to Moore entering a competition right away, the Lions can also put Jimmy Rolder into a position battle to compete for the WILL linebacker vacancy left by Alex Anzalone.

Detroit's roster is replenished with depth and talent, and as a result there will be competition across the board. This is exactly the way Campbell wants it.