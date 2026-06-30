Why Rasul Douglas Is Perfect Lions Replacement for Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions may be forced to look outside the organization in order to land a replacement for Terrion Arnold, who was recently cut after the conclusion of a pre-trial bond hearing.

Veran cornerback Rasul Douglas had a productive 2025 NFL season with the Miami Dolphins.

Spanning a decade in the league, Douglas has also had previous stints with Bills, Packers, Eagles and Panthers.

In 135 career appearances, he has recorded 503 tackles, 92 passes defensed, 21 interceptions, four forced fumbles and 25 tackles for loss.

"The opportunity to be able to land a Rasul Douglas at this stage of the calendar should be welcome by any team looking for a cornerback," wrote NFL reporter Alain Poupart of Dolphins On SI. "The veteran went unsigned in free agency, but it’s difficult to envision that having anything to do with his performance last season with the Miami Dolphins when he was among the few bright spots in a disappointing 7-10 season."

Poupart explained further, "Douglas didn’t sign until training camp had begun last summer after a difficult 2024 season with the Buffalo Bills, but his play was borderline Pro Bowl-caliber for Miami after he stepped into the starting lineup in Week 2."

Additional Detroit Lions Insider Analysis: Cornerback Terrion Arnold Retains High-Profile Attorney Hired by Athletes in Trouble

Adaptability on defense

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was asked at minicamp if the defense was better able to be more versatile, given the depth in the secondary.

"If you just look at the secondary unit in totality, there are about seven or eight guys -- you throw in Keith (Abney) in there that we drafted, who’s played a lot of snaps, and there is a lot of versatility we feel like within that group," said Sheppard. "There are guys that verse well that be college, going to back to college and the NFL. They have spent time in the slot and they have spent outside.

"There are some swing players that spent time and say Christian Izien, he came over here and said, ‘What do you guys need me to play?’ And I said, ‘I might need you to learn two spots.' He said, ‘Oh, that would be one less than I had to learn in Tampa, because I had to know three.’ Like being able to have guys who are used to that and used to adapting."

Sheppard noted adaptability was going to be key this upcoming season.

"You asked what I learned and why am I more comfortable. The adaptability, the adaptability that you have as a coach and player in this league is vital, because things are going to change," said Sheppard. "We are going to have set plans when we are going into Week 1. And probably by the second quarter of the Saints games, something is going to be different than what we thought it was going be and in that moment who are you. And that is what we are going through right now.”

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.