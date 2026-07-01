How Detroit Lions Depth Chart Changes Without Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions made a big move on Monday.

After cornerback Terrion Arnold was taken into police custody last week on charges of kidnapping and armed robbery, the team elected to release him ahead of the start of training camp. As a result, the Lions will be without a former first-round pick and a player who was expected to start in their secondary.

Head coach Dan Campbell had noted previously that Arnold would have to compete for his job, but it is now official that he will not be with the team moving forward. As a result, there will be a competition for the starting cornerback job opposite of veteran D.J. Reed.

Here's a look at where the Lions stand after the decision to release Arnold on Monday.

Interior defensive line

Starters: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams

Backups: Levi Onwuzurike, Jay Tufele

Reserves: Tyler Lacy, Skyler Gill-Howard, Myles Adams, Mekhi Wingo, Tyre West, Chris Smith, Aiden Keanaaina

The Lions' defensive line will rely on a return to form from McNeill. After an injury limited him last year, all indications are that McNeill is set to have another strong year and play at a high level. He can be a massive difference maker because of his ability to both rush the passer and stifle opposing run games.

Elsewhere, Williams is set for a jump in workload after a modest rookie season, while Onwuzurike offers the team some versatility across the board with his ability to play multiple positions. Tufele is also an intriguing depth option.

The final spots on the active roster could get tricky, as there are several depth options that the Lions could call upon. Gill-Howard and West are both 2026 Draft picks, while Lacy and Adams have experience contributing and could be reliable veteran options.

EDGE

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum

Backups: Derrick Moore, Payton Turner

Reserves: Ahmed Hassanein, Anthony Lucas, Eric O'Neill

Hutchinson is one of the headliners of the defense, as he is looking to build upon a career-best year. After 14.5 sacks last year, Hutchinson has the ability to be even more dominant if the Lions can find consistency opposite of him.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has some schematic flexibility, as in certain packages he could bump a player like Onwuzurike out to play the "big end." However, Wonnum seems to have the inside track to the starting job, with Moore or even a healthy Turner also competing for snaps.

Hassanein and Lucas are both players to watch. Hassanein is looking to bounce back after a preseason injury cost him his rookie season, while Lucas has been name-dropped by multiple coaches for his size and toughness on the edge.

Linebackers

Starters: Derrick Barnes (SAM), Jack Campbell (MIKE), Malcolm Rodriguez (WILL)

Backups: Jimmy Rolder, Damone Clark, Trevor Nowaske

Reserves: Joe Bachie, Erick Hunter

One of the biggest competitions on the roster in training camp will be at the linebacker position to replace the departed veteran Alex Anzalone. While Barnes and Campbell are both locked into their respective spots, there will be a competition to be the team's WILL linebacker.

While Sheppard has hinted at some schematic changes that could divert the way the team deploys its linebackers, in their base defense Rodriguez will likely get the first chance to be the third linebacker.

Rolder had a strong impression in offseason workouts and will likely get a look in training camp, while Clark could also be in the mix. Even Nowaske and Bachie are vets who offer special teams upside, and the Lions could really lean on their depth in this area.

Cornerbacks

Starters: D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin

Backups: Ennis Rakestraw, Roger McCreary

Reserves: Keith Abney II, Khalil Dorsey, Nick Whiteside, De'Shawn Rucker, Aamaris Brown

With Arnold released, the Lions could turn to Ya-Sin as the first choice to replace him. He made six starts and played in all 17 games for the Lions a year ago, and was re-signed this offseason as a result. Most notably, Ya-Sin was a leader of the team's 'Legion of Whom' when they had several starters missing in the secondary.

Rakestraw is a very intriguing option. He's had two solid training camp showings in his two NFL seasons, but injuries have hampered him both years and he missed all of last season. If he can stay healthy, he's a serious candidate to compete for a starting role.

While McCreary and Abney are both expected to compete for nickel reps, the change could lead to the Lions exploring one or both of them as an outside corner. Dorsey specializes in special teams, while Whiteside is another 'Legion of Whom' member who could fill in nicely in a pinch.

Nickel cornerback

Starter: Roger McCreary

Backup: Keith Abney II

McCreary is a slot cornerback by trade, and with the departure of Amik Robertson the team will likely give him a long look at this position. Sheppard has indicated the team may play more nickel this year, adding to the value he carries.

Abney is another interesting option. While he played predominately on the outside in college, he's undersized and could be a better fit in the slot as a professional.

If these two either slide outside or are deemed not the right fit, both Avonte Maddox and Christian Izien are options that the team could look at to possibly fill this spot. Thomas Harper is another option, as he had been a nickel-type player in Las Vegas prior to transitioning to safety in Detroit.

Safety

Starters: Kerby Joseph, Chuck Clark

Backups: Christian Izien, Thomas Harper

Reserves: Avonte Maddox, Dan Jackson, Loren Strickland

Injured: Brian Branch

Uncertainty reigns in the safety room, as little has been given in the form of concrete updates regarding the health status of both Joseph and Branch. An optimistic outlook would be that Joseph is ready to go by Week 1, while Branch may miss the start due to the length of recovery for a torn Achilles.

If Joseph is able to go, Clark seems to be the best fit to work with him in the secondary. Izien is another interesting choice, as he could play either safety spot or the nickel position if asked. Harper played a valuable role with both starters hurt at the position last year, and will factor into the equation in some capacity.

Maddox, Jackson and Strickland will all be battling for spots. Maddox has the inside track as a veteran, but Jackson has intrigue after missing all of last year while Strickland is looking to stick after bouncing between the active roster and practice squad the last two seasons.