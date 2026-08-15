Detroit Lions Offer Optimistic Injury Updates on Key Players

The Detroit Lions are set to have several key players dealing with injuries return to practice, according to head coach Dan Campbell.

Prior to a Saturday afternoon training camp practice, the former NFL tight end shared rookie defensive end Derrick Moore, running back Sione Vaki and cornerback D.J. Reed would work their way back in to practice over the next couple of days.

Campbell noted, “We’ll work those guys progressively, get them back every day a little bit more and more, providing no setbacks."

It was reported the team was set to ink running back Trayveon Williams, likely due to injuries at the position piling up.

Unfortunately, two running backs came away from the game against the Cincinnati Bengals a little banged up. Jacob Saylors, who had a stellar performance in the preseason opener, is going to likely miss a couple of days of practice due to an ankle injury.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Winners and Losers From Preseason Opener Against Bengals

Kye Robichaux may be away from the team for a little longer, as Campbell shared he may have a broken bone in his foot.

One of the bright spots from the game on Thursday evening was the play of Saylors, who has made a strong case he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster. He continues to make plays and Campbell expressed he was the Lions most potent player against Cincinnati.

“If there was to take anything positive out of that game, he was most of it. He does have a little juice. He played some special teams last year and that’s going to be big for that role because we know those two backs (Jahmyr Gibbs and Isiah Pacheco) at the top and we know what Vaki is, he’s one of the best special teams players in the league," said Campbell. "So, if that fourth running back is going to make it, he’s going to need to help on special teams.”

Veteran Juice Scruggs, who the team received in the trade that sent running back David Montgomery to the Texans, is also expected to return to practice to compete at the center spot.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.