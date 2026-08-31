Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Practice Squad, Waiver Wire Tracker

The Detroit Lions still have an opportunity to make adjustments to their 53-man roster.

Now that each team has finalized their early roster cuts, players subject to the waiver wire can be claimed by NFL teams. Detroit currently sits 17th on the waiver wire order.

The practice squad will start to take shape as well, as several players who impressed head coach Dan Campbell and the front office will have the opportunity to remain with the organization and continue their development.

After the Lions defeated the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason finale, the former NFL tight end was asked how much clarity did he think he gained with some of the final roster decisions, or did the game even muddy up some of his thinking.

“Well, I do think it brought some clarity at a couple spots. Without watching the tape, just out there feeling it, looking at it, to me, I got some clarity. I could just feel it in a couple of areas," said Campbell. "And then there is a couple that are muddy now. I'll be honest with you. There's a couple that are a little muddy. You think this is probably where you're going to go. That’s why you play out the last one.

"That's why you gave him a chance to go out and compete one more time because you want to see them again under the lights and see how they respond and are they learning? Are they growing? And a couple areas, guys did that.”

Detroit has been an organization that has seen benefits from players being elevated and performing, especially with the number of injuries suffered by the defense the last couple of seasons.

Players like Tom Kennedy and Greg Dortch could still return to the practice squad and contribute, give the needs for a solid returner. Recall, teams are allowed to elevate two players each week from the practice squad.

Kennedy has parlayed those opportunities into time spent on the active 53-man roster.

Here is where Lions On SI will track the latest roster additions.

Waiver claims

Practice squad signings

Tight end Thomas Gordon

Lions who depart



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