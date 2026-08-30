Detroit Lions Bubble Watch: These Players Are Most At Risk of Being Cut

When making his final roster decisions, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell must factor in a players youth and upside. He then must decide if he would prefer veteran experience and a player who could contribute immediately.

"You are trying to weigh both. But, I look at it, I think a lot in okay the development. It's one thing to say a year from now you have this. It's another thing to say, 'Yeah okay we can see that.' But more importantly, six weeks in, this guy's going to be able to help us six weeks from now. Like this season at some point, this guy's really going to be able to help us and continue to grow," said Campbell. "And by the end of the year, they may be banking some pretty important reps that are going to be valuable for us on offense, defense, and probably special teams.

"That's where it really comes into play. I think that's the hard thing, the projection of, well, maybe nothing this year, but next year. I mean, that's tough. But, if we think they can continue to grow throughout this season and you take a couple of lumps early, it may be worth it. So, it is a constant, you are weighing the scales there.”

Detroit has challengingn decisions to make at several different positions. Among the is deciding how many offensive linemen to keep.

Campbell indicated general manager Brad Holmes may look outside of the organization to add depth along the offensive line.

Here is a look at the players most at risk of being cut by the Lions on Sunday.

Quarterback

Luke Altmyer

Running back

Jabari Small

Trayveon Williams

Roydell Williams

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Everything You Must Know About Roster Cuts, Deadlines, Rules

Wide receiver

Tom Kennedy

Dominic Lovett

Lucky Jackson

Malik Cunningham

Tarik Black

Tight end

Jackson Meeks

Thomas Gordon

Zach Horton

Offensive line

Ben Bartch

Miles Frazier

Giovanni Manu

Seth McLaughlin

Michael Niese

Colby Sorsdal

Mason Miller

Devin Cochran

Melvin Priestly

Gus Hartwig

Edge

Eric O’Neill

Anthony Lucas

Defensive tackle

Levi Onwuzurike

Chris Smith

Ben Stille

Mekhi Wingo

Myles Adams

Tyre West

Linebacker

Joe Bachie

Troy Reeder

Amen Ogbongbemiga

Erick Hunter

Cornerback

Khalil Dorsey

Nick Whiteside

Roger McCreary

Bump Cooper Jr.

Ekow Boye-Doe

Eric Scott Jr.

Safety

Dan Jackson

Aamaris Brown

Jason Taylor II

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