Detroit Lions Bubble Watch: These Players Are Most At Risk of Being Cut
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When making his final roster decisions, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell must factor in a players youth and upside. He then must decide if he would prefer veteran experience and a player who could contribute immediately.
"You are trying to weigh both. But, I look at it, I think a lot in okay the development. It's one thing to say a year from now you have this. It's another thing to say, 'Yeah okay we can see that.' But more importantly, six weeks in, this guy's going to be able to help us six weeks from now. Like this season at some point, this guy's really going to be able to help us and continue to grow," said Campbell. "And by the end of the year, they may be banking some pretty important reps that are going to be valuable for us on offense, defense, and probably special teams.
"That's where it really comes into play. I think that's the hard thing, the projection of, well, maybe nothing this year, but next year. I mean, that's tough. But, if we think they can continue to grow throughout this season and you take a couple of lumps early, it may be worth it. So, it is a constant, you are weighing the scales there.”
Detroit has challengingn decisions to make at several different positions. Among the is deciding how many offensive linemen to keep.
Campbell indicated general manager Brad Holmes may look outside of the organization to add depth along the offensive line.
Here is a look at the players most at risk of being cut by the Lions on Sunday.
Quarterback
Luke Altmyer
Running back
Jabari Small
Trayveon Williams
Roydell Williams
Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Everything You Must Know About Roster Cuts, Deadlines, Rules
Wide receiver
Tom Kennedy
Dominic Lovett
Lucky Jackson
Malik Cunningham
Tarik Black
Tight end
Jackson Meeks
Thomas Gordon
Zach Horton
Offensive line
Ben Bartch
Miles Frazier
Giovanni Manu
Seth McLaughlin
Michael Niese
Colby Sorsdal
Mason Miller
Devin Cochran
Melvin Priestly
Gus Hartwig
Edge
Eric O’Neill
Anthony Lucas
Defensive tackle
Levi Onwuzurike
Chris Smith
Ben Stille
Mekhi Wingo
Myles Adams
Tyre West
Linebacker
Joe Bachie
Troy Reeder
Amen Ogbongbemiga
Erick Hunter
Cornerback
Khalil Dorsey
Nick Whiteside
Roger McCreary
Bump Cooper Jr.
Ekow Boye-Doe
Eric Scott Jr.
Safety
Dan Jackson
Aamaris Brown
Jason Taylor II
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!