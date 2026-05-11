Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Schedule Tracker, Rumors, News, Leaks

The Detroit Lions 2026 NFL schedule has the potential to significantly benefit Dan Campbell's squad.

Entering his sixth season as head man, the former NFL tight end is leading his team to play a fourth-place schedule this year.

As a result of finishing in last place in the NFC North last season, Detroit is facing the last place finishers in the AFC South, NFC West and NFC East.

The date of the game in Germany has now been officially released. This upcoming Wednesday morning, the team Detroit faces on Sunday November 15, 2026 will be announced.

It is not expected that Detroit would play against the Bears overseas, but there is a slight possibility.

"If you are chosen to play internationally, you used to be able to eliminate all your division opponents, so you wouldn’t have to play a division opponent in an international game," Rod Woos said, via the Detroit Free Press. "They changed that rule a couple years ago given how many international games we’re playing now. You start eliminating that many teams it makes it difficult to schedule, so we got to eliminate two teams."

Wood later added, "I know there’s a couple of teams that are campaigning to be our opponent there, who also has interest in marketing in Germany. So I would suspect it might be one of those two teams that I know are anxious to play us over there and would not be a division opponent, but it’s possible to be the Bears."

Follow along and bookmark the Lions On SI tracker to stay up to date regarding the team's 2026 schedule.

All rumors, news, schedule updates will be updates as soon as the information is released and/or reported.

5/11/2026

11:00 a.m. -- Date of Detroit Lions 2026 NFL International Game in Germany Revealed

Lions 2026 NFL schedule update

Week 1:

Week 2:

Week 3:

Week 4:

Week 5:

Week 6:

Week 7:

Week 8:

Week 9:

Week 10: Detroit Lions International Series game in Germany (Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 9:30 a.m ET)

Week 11:

Week 12: (Thanksgiving)

Week 13:

Week 14:

Week 15:

Week 16:

Week 17:

Week 18:

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