Lions May Have Easy Schedule in 2026, But Here's What Really Matters

The Detroit Lions' 2026 schedule is expected to be a favorable one.

In 2025, the Lions were coming off a second consecutive NFC North title and drew a loaded schedule as a result. They finished 9-8, and played a total of seven games against teams that made the postseason.

Because they finished in last in the NFC North last season, their non-divisional tie-in games will be against teams from other divisions who also finished at the bottom of their respective divisions.

A year after playing division winners in these slots, the Lions will play teams such as the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans for their crossover games.

Many pundits would agree that the talent on Detroit's roster is not indicative of a last-place team, and as a result it's expected that they will be the favorites on paper in many of these games. Based on opposing projected win totals the Lions have the easiest schedule in the league according to Sharp Football.

While this will be easier on paper for the Lions, the schedule will still have its challenges. The Lions have to run the gauntlet of the AFC East and NFC South teams this season, but their most challenging task and the slate that will define their season will be the six games they play in their own division.

The Lions' success throughout the Dan Campbell era can be directly tied to their performance in the division. Last year, they finished 9-8 with four of their losses coming within the division.

Campbell has made it public throughout his tenure that he places plenty of value on winning in the division, as he knows the value of winning those six total contests when it comes to setting the team up for playoff success.

Teams who win their divisions are guaranteed a home playoff game, and Ford Field has offered the Lions a sincere advantage in recent years.

In the previous two years where they finished at the top of the division, they were a combined 10-2 against divisional opponents. If they're going to get back to the driver's seat in the division, they have to start by controlling the games they play within it.

Detroit will play some tough road games, including a Week 2 primetime trip to Buffalo that has officially been announced. However, none will be bigger for them then the trips they'll take to Minnesota, Green Bay and Chicago.

All three of their divisional opponents have high aspirations, with the Bears and Packers coming off playoff appearances and the Vikings retooling their roster.

The Lions will learn how the schedule officially aligns in a matter of days, and if recent years are any indication there will be a lineup of divisional opponents late in the year. Last season, the Lions played three of their final six games against these teams, and lost two huge games including one at Minnesota on Chrstmas that saw them eliminated from playoff contention.

As a result, it could be a similar stretch of games that defines the Lions' hopes for competing for a title in 2026. Even with the opponents somewhat more favorable on paper, the Lions must control their divisional games to set themselves up for a postseason push.