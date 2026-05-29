Detroit Lions 2026 OTAs Attendance Report

The Detroit Lions are now in Phase 3 of the offseason workout program.

During this portion of the offseason, NFL teams are allowed to schedule a total of 10 days of During this phase of the training program teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or 'OTAs'. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. One in every three OTA practices is open to the media in its entirety, which this week falls on Friday.

The Lions were without multiple key contributors who are rehabbing injuries. Among this group are Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Terrion Arnold and Sam LaPorta.

During his media availability, Dan Campbell said that all are progressing and noted that LaPorta has participated in some walkthrough. However, he noted there was not a pressing urgency to get any of the recovering players moving too early.

It was the first opportunity for the media to get a look at this year's roster, which currently sits at 88 players as the calendar turns to June. The Lions were active in acquiring players in free agency, signing several new faces to account for some tough losses.

Among the Lions' offseason losses were Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Alex Anzalone, Amik Robertson and DJ Reader. While these players leave voids, the Lions are confident in their personnel to be able to fill them adequately in their pursuit of a third NFC North title in four years.

Here is who was spotted at organized team activities at the team's Allen Park Performance Center. Players are listed in numerical order and sorted by position.

Veteran offensive lineman Ben Bartch was not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater

Luke Altmyer

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs

Isiah Pacheco

Jacob Saylors

Jabari Small

Sione Vaki

Kye Robichaux

Wide receivers

Jameson Williams

Greg Dortch

Jackson Meeks

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Malik Cunningham

Isaac TeSlaa

Dominic Lovett

Tom Kennedy

Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Kendrick Law

Tight ends

Thomas Gordon

Tyler Conklin

Miles Kitselman

Brock Wright

Offensive line

Penei Sewell

Giovanni Manu

Michael Niese

Mason Miller

Cade Mays

Seth McLaughlin

Tate Ratledge

Juice Scruggs

Miles Frazier

Christian Mahogany

Melvin Priestly

Colby Sorsdal

Blake MIller

Devin Cochran

Larry Borom

Defense

Defensive line

Skyler Gill-Howard

Tyre West

Alim McNeill

Jay Tufele

Aidan Keanaaina

Chris Smith

Tyleik Williams

Tyler Lacy

Mekhi Wingo

Levi Onwuzurike

Myles Adams

EDGE

Derrick Moore

Anthony Lucas

Eric O'Neill

Payton Turner

Aidan Hutchinson

D.J. Wonnum

Ahmed Hassanein

Linebackers

Damone Clark

Joe Bachie

Jimmy Rolder

Malcolm Rodriguez

Jack Campbell

Erick Hunter

Trevor Nowaske

Derrick Barnes

Cornerbacks

Ennis Rakestraw

D.J. Reed

Roger McCreary

Rock Ya-Sin

Keith Abney II

Khalil Dorsey

Aamaris Brown

Safeties

Thomas Harper

Dan Jackson

Loren Strickland

Christian Izien

Avonte Maddox

Chuck Clark

Specialists

Jack Fox

Jake Bates

Hogan Hatten

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