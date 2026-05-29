Detroit Lions 2026 OTAs Attendance Report
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The Detroit Lions are now in Phase 3 of the offseason workout program.
During this portion of the offseason, NFL teams are allowed to schedule a total of 10 days of During this phase of the training program teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or 'OTAs'. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. One in every three OTA practices is open to the media in its entirety, which this week falls on Friday.
The Lions were without multiple key contributors who are rehabbing injuries. Among this group are Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Terrion Arnold and Sam LaPorta.
During his media availability, Dan Campbell said that all are progressing and noted that LaPorta has participated in some walkthrough. However, he noted there was not a pressing urgency to get any of the recovering players moving too early.
It was the first opportunity for the media to get a look at this year's roster, which currently sits at 88 players as the calendar turns to June. The Lions were active in acquiring players in free agency, signing several new faces to account for some tough losses.
Among the Lions' offseason losses were Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Alex Anzalone, Amik Robertson and DJ Reader. While these players leave voids, the Lions are confident in their personnel to be able to fill them adequately in their pursuit of a third NFC North title in four years.
Here is who was spotted at organized team activities at the team's Allen Park Performance Center. Players are listed in numerical order and sorted by position.
Veteran offensive lineman Ben Bartch was not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media.
Offense
Quarterbacks
Jared Goff
Teddy Bridgewater
Luke Altmyer
Running backs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Isiah Pacheco
Jacob Saylors
Jabari Small
Sione Vaki
Kye Robichaux
Wide receivers
Jameson Williams
Greg Dortch
Jackson Meeks
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Cunningham
Isaac TeSlaa
Dominic Lovett
Tom Kennedy
Cedrick Wilson Jr.
Kendrick Law
Tight ends
Thomas Gordon
Tyler Conklin
Miles Kitselman
Brock Wright
Offensive line
Penei Sewell
Giovanni Manu
Michael Niese
Mason Miller
Cade Mays
Seth McLaughlin
Tate Ratledge
Juice Scruggs
Miles Frazier
Christian Mahogany
Melvin Priestly
Colby Sorsdal
Blake MIller
Devin Cochran
Larry Borom
Defense
Defensive line
Skyler Gill-Howard
Tyre West
Alim McNeill
Jay Tufele
Aidan Keanaaina
Chris Smith
Tyleik Williams
Tyler Lacy
Mekhi Wingo
Levi Onwuzurike
Myles Adams
EDGE
Derrick Moore
Anthony Lucas
Eric O'Neill
Payton Turner
Aidan Hutchinson
D.J. Wonnum
Ahmed Hassanein
Linebackers
Damone Clark
Joe Bachie
Jimmy Rolder
Malcolm Rodriguez
Jack Campbell
Erick Hunter
Trevor Nowaske
Derrick Barnes
Cornerbacks
Ennis Rakestraw
D.J. Reed
Roger McCreary
Rock Ya-Sin
Keith Abney II
Khalil Dorsey
Aamaris Brown
Safeties
Thomas Harper
Dan Jackson
Loren Strickland
Christian Izien
Avonte Maddox
Chuck Clark
Specialists
Jack Fox
Jake Bates
Hogan Hatten
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!