Detroit Lions 2026 Training Camp Monday Live Blog, Updates

The Detroit Lions will now enter the their second week of training camp at the teams Allen Park Performance Center.

In the first few days, the team steadily ramps up their physical activity throughout the entire acclimation period.

After four practices, the team will don pads at practice for the first time this summer. The acclimation period has come to a close and supporters will have their first opportunity to evaluate how camp competitions are playing out.

Fans will again be in attendance to observe practice. As a result, updates can be provided as to what is occuring on Monday morning.

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Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was asked what core basics he is looking for when the pads go on to determine if a player competing for a roster spot might actually be serious.

"It's plastered on the board. It's a quote I got from the late great Kevin Greene by way of Dom Capers. We're going to establish the violent physical nature of the game. That's non-negotiable. That's literally non-negotiable," said Sheppard. "So, guys are going to go in and they've already been told. We will get back to playing elite run defense here. And, it starts with the front seven. It starts when the pads come on and it starts there.

"So, if you can't do that, it's called earning the right to rush the passer," Sheppard commented further. "The flash and all that, yes, the time and place. But, the brunt of a game, the bulk of a game is played within the trenches on first and second down, early downs and earning the right.”

Many supporters will want to follow the battles in the trenches, including between Penei Sewell and Aidan Hutchinson.

Rookie Blake Miller, who did not participate in team periods on Sunday, will also have his opportunity to work against a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and the other defensive ends on the roster.

Follow along with Lions On SI, as we examine what is occurring at practice on Monday morning.

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