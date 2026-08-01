Lions Rookie Report: Who Is Rising (And Falling) on the Depth Chart?

The Detroit Lions have begun their preparations for the 2026 season with the first week of training camp.

Detroit began practices on Wednesday and practiced three consecutive days. The team will not practice Saturday, with their first practice open to Lions Loyal Members scheduled for Sunday.

Some insight was shed for the plans for their rookie class throughout the latest edition of 'Inside the Den,' which gave fans an inside look at the team's draft plans and war room throughout each of the three days.

The start of training camp means the start of these seven players' careers, and it has been an exciting start for some. Here's a look at how each of the Lions' seven draft picks reportedly performed in this week's round of camp practices.

OT Blake Miller

By all accounts, Miller appears to be in good shape to play a big role. The first-round pick out of Clemson has gotten a heavy dose of team reps with the first team, with some reports indicating that he may have taken them all on the first and second days.

The tackle has high expectations for himself, and it seems as though the coaching staff believes in his abilities as well. While the start is encouraging, the biggest movement will be made in his position battle when the team begins padded practices.

If there's been one struggle for Miller early on, it's that he's learning a lot from his reps against Aidan Hutchinson. The standout defensive end has made things difficult for him in both 1-on-1's and team reps.

EDGE Derrick Moore

Moore had a strong day Friday, as he had some success in the team's 1-on-1s between the offensive and defensive line. His matchup was veteran Larry Borom, who is competing with Miller for the right tackle vacancy and has 63 games of NFL experience, but Moore handled it with reportedly two comfortable wins.

It is expected to be a rotational role for Moore early in his career, with D.J. Wonnum expected to get the bulk of the work opposite of Hutchinson based on his fit for the role. When the Lions deploy a big end, it could be a player like Levi Onwuzurike or Tyler Lacy playing the role.

However, the Lions experimented with some different looks according to local reporters, and when the team begins padded practices Moore could put himself in a position to rise up the depth chart.

LB Jimmy Rolder

Rolder continued his momentum from a strong offseason workout period into the start of training camp. He continues to impress those in attendance with his overall aptitude, from being in the right spots on certain plays to showcasing his ability to blitz.

However, things took a turn on Friday when he reportedly left practice early to be evaluated for a leg injury. There will likely be an update provided on his status by Dan Campbell on Sunday.

CB Keith Abney

Abney has been working plenty of special teams early in camp, which is to be expected given how the Lions have utilized members of their secondary in the past. As far as his work on defense, he's been overshadowed by a very strong three-day start from veteran Nick Whiteside.

Where Abney will contribute in 2026 remains somewhat a mystery, as he could play either slot or outside corner. Padded practices should offer some clarity for this.

WR Kendrick Law

Law suffered a torn ACL during offseason workouts and has been ruled out for the season.

DT Skyler Gill-Howard

According to MLive, Gill-Howard did some work to reshape his body this offseason and shed around three percent of his body fat as a result. This is an encouraging development for his versatility, as he could find his way into a role in his first season.

The team released veteran Jay Tufele prior to the start of camp, so there is an opportunity for him to work his way up the depth chart.

While he could be blocked from having a significant role due to the presence of Tyleik Williams and Alim McNeill, Gill-Howard's athleticism is intriguing and could put him in a position to contribute.

DL Tyre West

West is another player who has yet to have a clear role revealed early in camp. He's a big, physical lineman who could be suited to play on the interior or as the big end in Detroit's defense.

Padded practices should be more revealing in this regard, as physicality is a big part of his game and cannot be showcased in practices that are unpadded.