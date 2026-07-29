Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Training Camp Landing Page

With the start of Detroit Lions training camp comes an increased level of excitement and anticipation regarding the new upcoming NFL season.

A disappointing 9-8 record in 2025 left a sour taste in the mouths of players, coaches and a fanbase that is desperate for the Lions to land a spot in the Super Bowl for the first time ever.

Many are hoping at the basic level the team can stay healthy over the course of the next 30 days.

Injuries have significantly impacted the Lions' ability to advance further and further in the playoffs the past couple of seasons.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed the team has adopted a no-nonsense, strictly business approach in order to get back to the roots of success.

There could be some slight modifications to the intensity of practice, given how many key players have not been able to contribute for a stretch of games the past couple of seasons.

On the defensive side of the football, there are many more question marks regarding the roster and the coaching staff.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is entering his second season running the defense. His first season was not as successful as it should have been.

The secondary was ravaged by injury and Sheppard's inexperience became evident against more experienced offenisve coordinators.

Key storylines to follow include the growth of the second-year players, which rookies acclimate the quickest and how well will the revamped offensive line plays early in the summer.

Here is an organized list of 2026 training camp stories. Bookmark and visit often, as the stories posted all throughout training camp will be shared on this page.

July 29, 2026

Jahmyr Gibbs Reported To Training Camp, New Contract Could Be Inked Soon

July 28, 2026

Ranking Detroit Lions Position Groups Entering Training Camp: Will CB's Step Up?

3 Lions Veterans Who Could Lose Their Roles This Summer

Detroit Lions Release DL Jay Tufele, Two Players Were Placed on NFI

July 27, 2026

Two Detroit Lions Players Playing For Their Next Contract

Tyleik Williams Reveals Significant Change Ahead of Second Season

Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Training Camp Primer

3 Things Detroit Lions Must Prove at 2026 Training Camp

July 26, 2026

Roundtable: Detroit Lions Who Could Become 2026 Training Camp Darlings

The Most Important Detroit Lions Extension Candidate Entering Training Camp

Detroit Lions 2026 Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Roster (And Who's on the Bubble)

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