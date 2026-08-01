Lions Camp Buzz: Why Blake Miller Getting Cooked Daily Helps, Hurts Team

Despite the talent level along the Detroit Lions offensive line, it will take time for the unit to gel and develop the necessary level of communication to execute at the highest level.

Rookie Blake Miller is naturally drinking out of a fire hose, being tasked with learning his vast responsiblities quickly.

On top of that, the Lions will not shy away from having Miller battle Aidan Hutchinson, one of the top defensive ends in the National Football League.

Hutchinson used his patented swim move to leave Miller in the dust during an 11-on-11 team period. Miller was described as guarding air by reporters after taking steps backwards in pass protection.

At this time of year, fundamentals are key when the team is not wearing pads. At times, Miller's footwork leaves him at a disadvantage during competitive and team periods.

The first-round pick has also showcased why the team made him a priority in the draft. Given he is taking plenty of first-team reps, there are going to be growing pains.

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Dan Campbell expects the starting offensive line to be ready for the season-opener, but acknowledged it will take time and that he expects continued growth into the season.

Miller should be able to develop quickly, given the battles he will have all throughout training camp against Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum and Derrick Moore.

Recall, Miller did struggle at times against the better defensive ends he battled against in college.

For opposing defensive coordinators, it's relatively easy in terms of how to initially plan to battle against Detroit's offense.

Pressure and a variety of different looks should be sent Miller's way. The right side of Detroit's offensive line will be tested constantly, given Penei Sewell is one of the best tackles in football.

“I say this all the time, but it’s between the O-line and the DBs. That’s the most correlation when you start talking about communication and how they flow," said Campbell. "A lot of times, things happen without a word being said. Once you really get to know the guy you’re next to and you’ve got a smart, headsy group. They’re pretty aware and instinctive, man you start anticipating these things. You start anticipating the movement, the spikes, the pressure and you’re working all as one. Like, Okay Sewell knows that he feels it. He’s already stepping down and the guard if he feels it, man he knows, ‘I don’t need to go flying out to Sewell. I can just sit here and wait because Sewell will pass it to me,’ for example. Otherwise you stepped on each other, Sewell’s stepping and he feels it, you don’t feel it, I stepped on Sewell’s foot, Sewell’s tripping.

"That's what happens and it takes time, man," Campbell explained further. "And, there again, the faster we can get these five established and they just need reps together over and over and over and over, then the better you're going to be. And look, it's a work in progress. We will be much better by the time we hit game one. But, this thing is going to go now. It's going to take, even when we get it there, because we have some young players, they're going to grow as the season goes. It's going to take a minute.”