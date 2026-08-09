Detroit Lions Injury Updates: Reed, Turner, Bartch

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell updated the injury status of several players heading into the first week of the preseason.

The Lions had some significant players dealing with ailments, including cornerback D.J. Reed, offensive lineman Ben Bartch and defensive end Payton Turner.

Campbell noted that Reed's injury is not severe, and that his absence may not be substaintial as he works back from a groin injury.

"Reed, that's not a major thing. His is more kind of groin, so that's not a major issue," Campbell said. "We feel good about that. When he's ready, he'll be ready to go."

In Reed's absence, the Lions were able to get a longer look at third-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw in their competition for the second starting spot. Reed is entrenched as the top option, with Rakestraw competing with veteran Rock Ya-Sin among others for the second spot.

On the offensive line, Bartch was expected to be a significant competitor for the team's left guard vacancy. However, he suffered a Lisfranc injury that ended his season last year, and he has been working his way back into the fold without participating in team drills.

However, that could change as soon as Sunday according to Campbell.

"I'd be lying to you if I said I wasn't hopeful that he would be out there more than now, but I also know there's no setbacks or anything like that. He's a veteran guy," Campbell said. "From what we know about him in the short time we've been around him, he's a guy — it means something to him, he's smart, he's conscientious, all those things.

"We're gonna get him out there a little bit today. We're hopeful we get him about 10 reps maybe, somewhere in there. So that's the plan, to begin to work him into some more stuff," Campbell continuedThere's a reason he's here, we think he brings outstanding competiton. He's got a shot. Certainly he's behind the mark. He's missed some days, and that's just part of coming off an injury. That's the hand you're dealt."

Defensive end Payton Turner was signed with hopes of helping the team's pass-rush. However, the former first-round pick continues to struggle with injuries and has been sidelined since the team's second practice.

Campbell noted that there haven't been any new developments regarding his status, and that the team is hoping for the injury to subside.

"Nothing new, really. He's got a back that we're just trying to get to calm down," Campbell said. "That's a day-to-day type thing."

There are multiple other Lions who had been dealing with injuries from earlier in the week. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez had left Tuesday's practice early to be evaluated for an ankle injury, while defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo departed Thursday's practice with a groin injury.

Detroit currently has two players still on the Physically Unable to Perform list in safeties Brian Branch (achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee). Offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (undisclosed) is on the Non-Football Injury list, while Miles Kitselman (leg), Anthony Firkser (fibula) and Kendrick Law (torn ACL) are all on injured reserve.

Additionally, Sione Vaki (eye/nose), Jimmy Rolder (hamstring), Derrick Moore (groin) and Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) were among the players who were sidelined for Sunday's practice.

Detroit is set to begin preseason play with a trip to Paycor Stadium on Thursday, as they will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13.