Detroit Lions 2026 Week 7 Estimated Wednesday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions released their first Week 7 injury report, ahead of the teams first divisional contest at Ford Field against the Green Bay Packers.

Last week, the team had a bye, so the scheduled players day off was Wednesday this week, resulting in an estimated injury report.

Veteran defensive back Rock Ya-Sin was listed as a limited participant, while Cade Mays and Brian Branch, who are both expected to suit up against Green Bay, were listed as full participants.

Head coach Dan Campbell has expressed respect for the Packers and their ability to force takeaways.

"I know I mentioned some of this yesterday, but they're playing really good football right now," said Campbell. "Two of their best games have been these back-to-back games. Plus-six in the turnover ratio the last two weeks, it was seven takeaways on defense, man. It's an opportunistic defense. They fly around the football. They disguise well and create issues. (Packers Head Coach) Matt (LaFleur)’s doing a hell of a job. They have, they've gotten better every week, man. They've settled some things in in that O-line. (Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan) Gannon's doing a hell of a job with that defense too."

Campbell added further, "They've just steadily gotten better and better and they're playing at a very high level right now. Offensively (Jordan) Love, man, he makes it go. He is the secret sauce. And (Christian) Watson and (Matthew) Golden, man, they're dangerous threats down the field and he's going to give them opportunities that shows up every week. (Tucker) Kraft has come off the injury nicely. He's gotten better every week. He's playing good football right now."

The Packers arrive with a record of 4-2, having defeated the Dallas Cowboys last week.

"This team's playing at a high level," said Campbell. "They're big, physical and special teams, man, they play hard. So, this will be an outstanding test for us. Hell of an opponent, first division game of the season at home. We're looking forward to it, but this is a real good team right now playing good football.”

Lions' Week 7 Estimated Wednesday Injury Report

CB Rock Ya-Sin -- Hamstring (LP)

Safety Brian Branch -- Achilles (FP)

OL Cade Mays -- Wrist (FP)

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast ,head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok , subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.