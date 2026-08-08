Detroit Lions 2026 Week 2 Training Camp Winners and Losers

The Detroit Lions completed their first week of padded training camp practices and second week overall.

After eight practices, several players have started to emerge as productive and consistent performers. As a result, these winners should see their spot on the depth chart rise or be given increased opportunities next week to play on the first-team offense or defense.

Here are the list of Week 2 Lions winners and losers.

Winners

Ennis Rakestraw

Jameson Williams has been willing to share his secrets with the young defensive back. As a result, the former second-round pick has been stickier in coverage this week and was even observed running stride for stride with the speedy wideout during a practice open to fans.

Alim McNeill

There is no question that the 26-year-old is looking like his old self early at training camp. Detroit's interior offensive linemen have been struggling to keep McNeill out of the backfield.

If McNeill and Tyleik Williams can continue to steadily improve, Detroit's defense will achieve their goal of having a much better run defense in 2026.

Jared Goff

The veteran signal-caller is having a solid start to training camp. Each day, he is proving he is grasping the early concepts new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is installing.

He has maintained his strong connection with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. There are very high expectations the Lions' offense will be among the best in the NFL.

Jameson Williams

Each day, the former first-round pick is showcasing his expanded route tree, improved decision-making and abilities to haul in tough, contested grabs.

Goff trusts Williams much more and there are many more plays that feature Williams as the primary target.

Tyler Lacy

Dan Campbell described the veteran defensive lineman as a model professional who loves the game of football.

At camp, he has been barreling over offensive linemen using his size and strength as an advantage. Detroit's coaching staff wants their players to be versatile and able to succeed in multiple roles. Lacy has shown that he can be trusted to play at different spots along the defensive line.

Ahmed Hassanein

In the absence of Payton Turner, Hassanein has taken full advantage.

Each day, he is winning reps, showcasing improved technique and amping up his teammates with passionate energy.

Many now believe he is a lock to make the 53-man roster, given his passion to prove Detroit's coaching staff made the right call to draft him and to bring him back last year, after he suffered a significant injury during the preseason.

Erick Hunter

Detroit's coaching staff has elevated expectations for the undrafted free agent linebacker. In practice on Friday morning, Hunter avenged an earlier drop of an interception earlier in the week.

He showcased awareness and growth in Kelvin Sheppard's scheme, picking off a Jared Goff pass.

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp expects Hunter to make his presence felt during all three preseason games.

Jackson Meeks

Meeks is now comfortable playing at the tight end spot on a full-time basis. He is showcasing the ability to separate and has been targeted more by Luke Altmeyer.

He could have secured a touchdown grab on Friday, but a pass was thrown too high by the undrafted rookie quarterback.

He has been working diligently with teammates to improve his blocking techniques and to grasp even more what the Lions' defense is trying to accomplish on each rep or defensive series.

Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) looks on during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losers

Payton Turner

A back injury has prevented the free agent defensive end from seeing the field this wek.

Despite his potential, being compared to Marcus Davenport by supporters is never a good thing. It still remains a head-scratcher why Brad Holmes targeted this player in free agency.

Sione Vaki

Another fluke injury will sideline the young running back for the foreseeable future. Vaki cannot seem to sustain any positive momentum on the field without then becoming injured and missing time.

Vaki's stock is falling and falling quick, given how reliable Jacob Saylors has prove to be, especially in his special teams role.

Isaac TeSlaa

At the present time, the former third-round pick is not making plays consistently enough at camp. On Friday, he was able to seperate and beat his defender for a nice grab.

But overall, TeSlaa has yet to prove he can separate from physical cornerbacks and all the highlight-reel catches are being made by his teammate Jameson Williams.

It is still early, but it appears the work being done has yet to translate to consistent success out on the field.

With so many mouths to feed, TeSlaa may not have the impact in 2026 that many expect.

Roger McCreary

There is not much going right for the free agent addition. He is not making enough plays to be talked about in a positive light and Detroit's receivers are regularly getting open and making too many plays.

Christian Izien and Keith Abney have quickly become much more reliable options at the nickel cornerback spot.

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