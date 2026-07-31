If Jameson Williams Adds This, Detroit Lions Offense Will Dominate

One of the benefits of experience is the ability to adapt quickly to changes and still perform at a high level.

One of the early Detroit Lions training highlights, through the first three practices, has been the play of wide receiver Jameson Williams.

According to multiple reports, the speedy wideout had a productive practice on Friday, which was highlighted by making a couple of contested catches.

Jared Goff is expected to take a few more chances this year down the field. If the former first-round pick is able to come down with more contested catches, it is hard to envision many defenses being able to slow down Detroit's offense.

“I think last year was big in his growth. It’s really the most complete year he’s had,” Campbell told reporters on Friday. “He played every game. Man, he had some critical plays, critical targets for us. Certainly, got a pretty good heavy dose there towards the back end of the year. And, you can’t help, but your confidence goes up. The more plays you make, the more your confidence goes up. But I’ll say that he’s doing all the little things right. That’s where he’s made the most growth, man.”

On the first day of practice, he was observed battling through double coverage to secure grabs and on Friday, he was observed beating both Ennis Rakestraw and D.J. Reed pretty easily off the line of scrimmage.

“Watch his route definition. Watch the details to it. Him dropping his weight. Him pulling out, playing strong, catching the ball, reaching out, plucking. And, so with his ability, man, the sky’s the limit,” Campbell expressed. “And that’s what you’re starting to see. And that began to happen, and it became much more consistent. And, then Goff, his confidence goes way up. Now, he can let the ball loose a little bit sooner.

"Look, he is going to have a big year for us. All those skill guys are going to have a big year for us. So, man, I love where he’s at. He picked up where he left off at the end of the season. I though he improved in spring, and it looks like two days in, he’s where he left off in spring. I love where he’s at.”

Williams does not lack confidence in any way shape or form. With added trust from Goff, playing alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown and Isaac TeSlaa, Detroit's wide receivers unit could eventually become the best in the National Football League this year.

"I just want to win, man," Williams told The Brad Galli show after practice on Friday. "I want to get back to where we was in the NFC Championship. I feel like our team, we got so much talent, we can take this team far, man.

"We stay healthy, we stay on our job, we execute. We can take it far," Williams commented further. "We got the team. Everybody knows it. We just have got to do those big things. I think we can come out on top this year."

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