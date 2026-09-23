Detroit Lions DT Will Miss Wednesday Practice
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill has played a total of 149 snaps through the first two games of the 2026 NFL season.
Head coach Dan Campbell indicated prior to practice on Wednesday the former third-round pick will not be a participant at the teams Allen Park Performance Center.
There is no indication McNeill will miss the game against the New York Jets, as Campbell downplayed the talented defender being out of practice to start the week. It is expected he will return to practice on Thursday.
Offensive linemen Christian Mahogany and Blake Miller are also expected to return to practice on Wednesday afternoon. Both missed the game against the Bills.
Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Dan Campbell Supports Kelvin Sheppard, Says DC Knows What He Is Doing
Sticking by Aaron Glenn
With defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard facing heavily scrutiny, the former NFL tight end was reminded earlier this week that current New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn was also criticized heavily in 2021, 2022 when the team started slow.
Campbell stuck by Glenn and the team was able to advance to the NFC Champioship game in 2023.
There is an expectation that Sheppard will remain the defensive coordinator for the foreseeable future.
Glenn will bring his 1-1 Jets to Ford Field for a Week 3 contest that is expected to be a physical and hard-fought contest.
Campbell explained further why he is choosing to support a defensive coach coming off one of the worst game plans utilized against an AFC contender.
"Yeah. I mean, to me it's competent, communication, the guys still believed in him, has command and still a confidence in the staff and the players and all of those are checked boxes. And so, I believe in Sheppard, man. I believe he's an outstanding coach," said Campbell. "There is a bump in the road. I think the staff is outstanding, that defensive staff. I think it's a veteran staff and I think they're versatile and we have got to coach better and they can coach better. I can coach better, but I believe they're the right guys to get this thing done.”
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!