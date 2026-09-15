Detroit Lions Week 2 Tuesday Estimated Injury Report: Cornerback Added

The Detroit Lions resumed their preparation for the Buffalo Bills at the teams Allen Park Performance Center.

Head coach Dan Campbell indicted defensive back Christian Izien is trending in the right direction to play in Detroit's second game of the regular season.

"I think you guys asked about him on Friday. We were close, but wanted to give him a few more days. He's looked pretty good through the weekend," Campbell told local reporters. "We've continued to run him in preparation, hopefully, for this game. He took some reps yesterday, so I'd say he's trending the right away. Not totally there yet, but I think there's a good chance."

Veteran cornerback D.J. Reed popped up on the injury report with a foot injury. He was listed as limited on Tuesday.

Rookie right tackle Blake Miller popped up on the injury report earlier this week with a knee injury.

He indicated he felt it at some point during the Saints game, but noticed it became bothersome after the game. He arrived early to the facility on Monday and was feeling better.

He expressed to local reporters he was doing everything possible in order to be able to play.

"Short week, long week, it doesn't matter," said Miller. "I'm doing everything everything I humanly can to get my body the best it can feel. Even with the progress just of today that I've made, I'm happy and I'm optimistic."

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Over the next couple of days, the team will re-evaluate and make their determination about Miller's availability.

Larry Borom would likely end up starting in place of Miller. The veteran lineman battled the first-round pick all throughout training camp.

"Tt's a short week, and it's really about how fast can we, some of this is the recovery. What does he look like tomorrow? It's always, man, the day after a game, especially the first game of the year, it's like, where are these guys at? It's really tough to say," Campbell said. "We're going to know a lot more tomorrow. I mean, we really will."

Lions' Week 2 Tuesday injury report

RT Blake Miller -- Knee (NP)

LG Christian Mahogany -- Hip (NP)

CB D.J. Reed -- Foot (LP)

OL Juice Scruggs -- Knee (LP)

DB Christian Izien -- Groin (FP)

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