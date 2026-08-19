Detroit Lions Biggest 2026 Preseason Questions That Still Need Answers

The Detroit Lions have various questions to answer headed into their second preseason game Saturday against the Washington Commanders.

Notably, the Lions still have to determine who will start at multiple positions on both sides of the ball, including at right tackle, EDGE and both outside cornerback and nickel corner.

Rookie Blake Miller, Detroit’s first-round pick this past April, is the favorite to emerge as the starter at right tackle. However, veteran Larry Borom, a Birmingham (Mich.) Brother Rice High School, is very much still in the mix.

Meanwhile, at EDGE, offseason acquisition D.J. Wonnum is likely the favorite to capture the starting job opposite Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson due to first-year pro Derrick Moore suffering an injury early in training camp.

With that said, second-year pro Ahmed Hassanein, a sixth-round pick of the Lions in 2025, has gained some steam of late due to his strong start to training camp. The Boise State product was one of the standouts of Detroit’s preseason opener with the Bengals. He finished with a game-high two sacks, including a takedown of Pro Bowl QB Joe Burrow on Cincinnati's first drive of the game.

If Hassanein maintains his hot start to the preseason, he could become a more serious contender for the EDGE spot opposite Hutchinson.

Staying on the defensive side of the ball, Dan Campbell’s squad presently has multiple question marks in the secondary.

For starters, the Lions have a clear-cut void on the boundary opposite returning starter D.J. Reed. As much as Terrion Arnold was largely unreliable in his stint with Detroit, his release earlier this offseason did leave Detroit with a sizable hole in its defensive backfield.

At this current juncture, veteran DB Rock Ya-Sin is the favorite to fill the void.

Third-year pro Ennis Rakestraw Jr. entered camp with a chance to compete for the job. However, he has struggled thus far this summer, and he suffered a physical ailment in the Lions’ preseason affair with the Bengals a week ago. He also had a rough day in coverage against Cincinnati's pass-catchers, further diminishing his odds of being Detroit's starter opposite Reed come Week 1.

Meanwhile, in the slot, offseason addition Roger McCreary, who has struggled so far in camp, and rookie Keith Abney II, the Lions’ first of two fifth-round selections this past April, are currently duking it out.

Abney, who had an impressive day in coverage against the Bengals, could very well become Detroit’s Week 1 starter at nickel corner. And he’ll certainly improve his chances with another strong showing Saturday vs. the Commanders.

On top of all that, the Lions will enter the regular season with major uncertainty at safety due to injury concerns with Brian Branch (knee) and Kerby Joseph (Achilles). Both Branch and Joseph are presently on the Lions’ physically unable to perform (PUP) list, and will miss a minimum of the first month of the season.

It’s a significant blow to the team’s secondary, which will likely feature Avonte Maddox and Chuck Clark as its starters at safety in the interim.

Campbell & Co. will have the opportunity to answer the above questions in the final weeks of camp, including on Saturday vs. Washington.