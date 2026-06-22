The Detroit Lions could begin the season without one of their best defensive players.

Safety Brian Branch is recovering from a torn Achilles late last season, and without a concrete timetable for his return it remains to be seen when he'll next suit up for the Lions in 2026.

When he returns, Branch will be a massive part of the Lions' defense. He has the ability to play multiple positions, though he has made a home at safety due to his ability to play the run as well as cover the pass.

Branch will be one of the most important players to the Lions' success in 2026, albeit when he returns. With the uncertainty surrounding what type of role he will play early in the season, Branch comes in as the team's No. 11 most important player for the 2026 season.

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Why Branch is so important

Branch has anchored the team's defense in the secondary since being drafted. After demonstrating impressive aptitude from the nickel position as a rookie, Branch slid back to safety and found a natural home.

He has shown an ability to take the ball away, with seven career interceptions and three forced fumbles. Additionally, he's a natural in the run game which gives the Lions the freedom to slide him up into the box to help with run support.

Branch is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the team will need to make a decision on his future moving forward. If he comes back healthy, the team should prioritize finalizing a new deal for him to ensure the stability in the secondary.

Branch's strengths and weaknesses

As mentioned earlier, Branch's versatility is a major weapon for Detroit's defense. He can be used as a blitzer at times, while also sliding down to be an extra body against opposing run games. Branch was an elite tackler last year, with a missed tackle rate of just 4.9 percent per Pro Football Focus.

For as exceptional as he is against the run, Branch can also be steady in coverage. He has shown off serious range in coverage and the athleticism to go get the ball in contested situations.

However, his production in that area did dip somewhat in 2025. He allowed the highest passer rating against of his career at 119.3, which jumped significantly from his first two seasons where the previous highest total was 87.0.

When Branch returns from his injury, there could be some inconsistency as he reacclimates, especially if he doesn't participate in training camp which could be possible given the usual timetable to return from his injury.

What happens if Branch gets hurt?

With Branch still rehabbing an injury, the Lions have invested in the safety position. Fellow starter Kerby Joseph is also dealing with an ailment, which has forced the Lions to be without both of their starters in offseason workouts.

To account for this, the Lions signed two external free agents in Chuck Clark and Christian Izien, who have been getting the highest share of first-team reps. Those could be the logical options to start games if Branch has to miss the start of the year.

Detroit also has returning veterans Avonte Maddox and Thomas Harper ready to contribute, as well as youngsters Dan Jackson and Loren Strickland looking to prove themselves.

If Branch were to suffer another injury after returning, it could have unfortunate consequences with regards to his rookie contract expiring. Given his productivity, it would be likely that the Lions could look to retain him on a short-term, prove-it contract if he is unable to play significant time for them in 2026.

Why we ranked Branch here

Being a key part of the Lions' defense, Branch dips in the ranking solely due to the uncertainty of when he'll be able to start contributing in 2026. Had he entered the season healthy, he's certainly a top-10 player with the potential to be near the top of the list when he's at his best.

There's also the case of Kerby Joseph, who has an uncertain return from his own injury. When healthy, they're one of the best safety duos in the league. However, it remains to be seen when he'll be able to return.

However, the Lions seem to be content with easing him back into action and not rushing him. It will be intriguing to see when the team elects to get him going, and how he looks upon returning.