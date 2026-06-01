Top 25 Detroit Lions of 2026: Ranking Every Player Based on Impact

With offseason workouts in full swing, the anticipation for the Detroit Lions' 2026 is reaching a fever pitch.

Sixth-year head coach Dan Campbell is armed with a talented roster, and the hunger and fuel that comes with the disappointing finish to last season. Detroit has what it takes to win a third NFC North title in four years, including a deep veteran group of players who understand what it takes to win at a high level.

Beginning Tuesday, Lions OnSI will rank the roster in descending order. One player in the ranking will be unveiled a day, with insights on how that specific player affects the Lions' direction and their outlook this season.

Offensive breakdown

Detroit has plenty of weapons on their offense, but new leadership for the group in first-year coordinator Drew Petzing. After three years in Arizona in the same role, Petzing comes to Detroit with an opportunity to provide a jolt for an offense that struggled at times in the run game and on third-down.

The Lions made it a point to revitalize their offensive line in the offseason, adding four veterans through free agency or trades and then using their first-round pick on another. The result is a new, more competitive environment with returning All-Pro Penei Sewell back in the mix leading the way.

At the skill positions, the Lions are loaded. Jared Goff is back at quarterback, while Jahmyr Gibbs is the top running back after emerging as one of the best at his position in the entire NFL. He has a new complement in Isiah Pacheco, who replaces David Montgomery after he was traded to Houston.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams form a formidable wide receiver tandem, and Isaac TeSlaa could have a breakout year in store after scoring six times on 16 total catches as a rookie.

Tight end Sam LaPorta is another top option, as he has proven to be ultra-reliable for the Lions' offense and a security blanket for Goff. However, he is recovering from a season-ending injury, and a timetable for his recovery is uncertain.

In addition to Petzing taking over as coordinator, the Lions added former Giants coordinator Mike Kafka as their passing game coordinator. This will give the Lions' offense a new look in 2026.

Defensive breakdown

The Lions have lost some top contributors this offseason defensively, but they feel confident in what they have. Some shuffling will need to be done by coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, but as long as all stay healthy the infrastructure is there for the Lions to have success.

Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell are the leaders of the unit. Both are coming off career-best years in 2025, and both earned hefty contract extensions as a result. They both had a counterpart depart, with Al-Quadin Muhammad and Alex Anzalone both departing.

Elsewhere, the Lions will have to find the best option opposite Hutchinson to complete the pass-rush, and top candidates include D.J. Wonnum and Derrick Moore. At linebacker, Malcolm Rodriguez appears to be the top option to replace Anzalone.

In the secondary, the Lions will be looking to replace Amik Robertson, who was the team's nickel corner the last two seasons. They also have some injury concerns with Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, and the Lions are hoping they return to full health quickly.

Special teams breakdown

The Lions have always believed that winning takes success in all three phases, and place a lot of value on special teams. Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp has had a solid run leading this group in Detroit, and the team didn't make any changes to its core trio of specialists.

Jake Bates, Jack Fox and Hogan Hatten remain all together for what will be their third season. Bates has been clutch when called upon in big moments, and Fox is one of the best punters in the league throughout his career.

The biggest concern from a personnel standpoint deals with replacing Kalif Raymond. Though last year was something of a step back, Raymond was very reliable throughout his five years in Detroit and helped the offense greatly with his ability in the return game.

As for who could replace Raymond, keep an eye on veteran newcomer Greg Dortch. After spending time in Arizona playing for Petzing, he followed his old coordinator to Motown with hopes of contributing both as a receiver and a returner.

Top 25 Rankings

25: June 2, 2026