Detroit Lions Could Be Without Key Starting Defender Against Saints

The Detroit Lions secondary continues to be besieged with injury concerns.

Ahead of practice on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Dan Campbell revealed defensive back Christian Izien was dealing with an injury and could be forced to miss the opening game against the New Orleans Saints.

Yeah, Izzy, it'll probably be a little bit here. I don't know if we'll have him for the opener or not," said Campbell. "But we'll have him (at some point in 2025 season). If it's not (Week 1), we'll get him here early in the season, at some point.”

Throughout training camp, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back was taking snaps at nickel cornerback and was likely going to be penciled in as the starter.

Ennis Rakestraw, Keith Abney and Roger McCreary were also taking reps at the position. Last season, Amik Robertson was able to have success in the nickel spot, but was forced to play more on the outside due to injuries that piled up.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Under-the-Radar Defensive Lineman Has Realistic Chance to Make 2026 53-Man Roster

If injuries continue to impact the secondary, the team will adapt, including getting back to playing more in base defense.

"We're going to find the best personnel for us, and that's what we'll play in too," said Campbell earlier this week, So, not only roster, but look, yeah nickel, we'd like to. But, if we're not suited for nickel right now because of whatever, an injury or this, man, we'll play base. We'll play it the whole game. We'll play dime, we'll play dollar. We're going to put the best guys out there that we think give us a chance, so we're not handcuffed by that.”

Campbell provided more optimistic news on linebacker Trevor Nowaske.

The fourth-year linebacker was not able to complete practice on Tuesday, leaving the field following the individual team period.

“We think it’s just a little sprain or strain. So, I think we’ll be okay here, let it calm down," said Campbell, So, I’m not as worried about that.”

He has been able to carve out a niche role on special teams, after re-joining the Lions back in 2024.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.