Detroit Lions Dip In Week 3 Power Rankings: NFC's Worst Pass Defense
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Here is a review at Week 3 2026 NFL power rankings and how the Detroit Lions rated, following a 41-31 loss against the Buffalo Bills.
Power ranking: 18th
Previous ranking: 10th
"I’m trying to separate the issues of some disappointing teams into different buckets. Are these seemingly broken scheme issues, talent issues, or both? The Lions’ back end seems to be both, with Kelvin Sheppard facing an early do-or-die scenario with Detroit sitting at 1–1. Dan Campbell has had a quick-ish hook for underperforming assistant coaches in the past. Will Sheppard buck that trend?"
Power ranking: 14th
Previous ranking: 12th
"Jared Goff continues to build a case the greatest QB in franchise history. Despite facing heavy pressure behind a banged-up offensive line, Goff has continued his efficient play in Year 11. He has racked up 25 straight games with a passing touchdown, which is the longest active streak in NFL and the longest in Lions history, per ESPN Research. He also reached 40,000 career yards in Buffalo, tying Kirk Cousins and Dan Marino as the fourth-fastest to that mark in NFL history (153 games). Goff is currently in his sixth season in Detroit and continues to reach major milestones at 31 years old."
Power ranking: 8th
Previous ranking: 8th
"The first-round tackle started in Week 1 but wasn’t active in Week 2 due to an ankle injury — and the offensive line missed him. Fifth-round cornerback Keith Abney had a TFL in Week 1 but was not active in Week 2. (On an unrelated note, the Lions could be big risers here soon. They face the Jets, Panthers, Cardinals and Packers next.)"
Power ranking: 14th
Previous ranking: 13th
"Remember when head coach Dan Campbell’s teams played defense? Me too. Good thing they can move the ball on anybody. Detroit is just in danger of losing a ton of high-scoring games."
Power ranking: 10th
Previous ranking: 12th
"Just what they needed, S Avonte Maddox, who'd been pressed into the starting lineup himself, is out for the season with a foot injury. GM Brad Holmes needs to consider making a move or two to augment what is, by far, the NFC's worst pass defense through two weeks."
Power ranking: 18th
Previous ranking: 14th
"This defense has major issues, man. Not sure getting some safeties back will cure it. The brain drain from losing both of their coordinators from their deep playoff run is real. They have committed nine penalties per game and lack of discipline might mean the best of Dan Campbell might be a few years back."
Power ranking: 15th
Previous ranking: 13th
"The Detroit Lions have a serious problem. Their defense stinks. To high heaven.
This is a Lions team that had already frittered away a 21-0 lead against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 but survived in overtime at home. There was no surviving on the road in Buffalo though—that game was nowhere near as close as the final score indicated. The Bills did essentially whatever they wanted offensively—on the ground and through the air.
The defensive clunker against the Saints was easier to discount—plenty of NFL defenses looked rusty in Week 1. But the Lions have now played terrible defense in back-to-back games—especially on the back end. Detroit can score points in bunches—30-plus in both games this season. But having to win shootouts every week isn't getting the Lions deep into the playoffs."
Power ranking: 14th
Previous ranking: 12th
"The Lions knew they might have some bigger defensive problems away from their Aidan Hutchinson-led front. They are trying to compensate better with Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the rest of their offensive stars, but are they stuck trying to win high-scoring games every week."
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!