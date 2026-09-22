Detroit Lions Dip In Week 3 Power Rankings: NFC's Worst Pass Defense

Here is a review at Week 3 2026 NFL power rankings and how the Detroit Lions rated, following a 41-31 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: 18th

Previous ranking: 10th

"I’m trying to separate the issues of some disappointing teams into different buckets. Are these seemingly broken scheme issues, talent issues, or both? The Lions’ back end seems to be both, with Kelvin Sheppard facing an early do-or-die scenario with Detroit sitting at 1–1. Dan Campbell has had a quick-ish hook for underperforming assistant coaches in the past. Will Sheppard buck that trend?"

ESPN

Power ranking: 14th

Previous ranking: 12th

"Jared Goff continues to build a case the greatest QB in franchise history. Despite facing heavy pressure behind a banged-up offensive line, Goff has continued his efficient play in Year 11. He has racked up 25 straight games with a passing touchdown, which is the longest active streak in NFL and the longest in Lions history, per ESPN Research. He also reached 40,000 career yards in Buffalo, tying Kirk Cousins and Dan Marino as the fourth-fastest to that mark in NFL history (153 games). Goff is currently in his sixth season in Detroit and continues to reach major milestones at 31 years old."

The Athletic

Power ranking: 8th

Previous ranking: 8th

"The first-round tackle started in Week 1 but wasn’t active in Week 2 due to an ankle injury — and the offensive line missed him. Fifth-round cornerback Keith Abney had a TFL in Week 1 but was not active in Week 2. (On an unrelated note, the Lions could be big risers here soon. They face the Jets, Panthers, Cardinals and Packers next.)"

Fox Sports

Power ranking: 14th

Previous ranking: 13th

"Remember when head coach Dan Campbell’s teams played defense? Me too. Good thing they can move the ball on anybody. Detroit is just in danger of losing a ton of high-scoring games."

USA Today

Power ranking: 10th

Previous ranking: 12th

"Just what they needed, S Avonte Maddox, who'd been pressed into the starting lineup himself, is out for the season with a foot injury. GM Brad Holmes needs to consider making a move or two to augment what is, by far, the NFC's worst pass defense through two weeks."

Fansided

Power ranking: 18th

Previous ranking: 14th

"This defense has major issues, man. Not sure getting some safeties back will cure it. The brain drain from losing both of their coordinators from their deep playoff run is real. They have committed nine penalties per game and lack of discipline might mean the best of Dan Campbell might be a few years back."

Bleacher Report

Power ranking: 15th

Previous ranking: 13th

"The Detroit Lions have a serious problem. Their defense stinks. To high heaven.

This is a Lions team that had already frittered away a 21-0 lead against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 but survived in overtime at home. There was no surviving on the road in Buffalo though—that game was nowhere near as close as the final score indicated. The Bills did essentially whatever they wanted offensively—on the ground and through the air.

The defensive clunker against the Saints was easier to discount—plenty of NFL defenses looked rusty in Week 1. But the Lions have now played terrible defense in back-to-back games—especially on the back end. Detroit can score points in bunches—30-plus in both games this season. But having to win shootouts every week isn't getting the Lions deep into the playoffs."

Sporting News

Power ranking: 14th

Previous ranking: 12th

"The Lions knew they might have some bigger defensive problems away from their Aidan Hutchinson-led front. They are trying to compensate better with Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the rest of their offensive stars, but are they stuck trying to win high-scoring games every week."

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