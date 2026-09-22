Familiar Faces Headline 3 Safeties Lions Could Poach From Practice Squads

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has a history of targeting players on other practice squads to fill depth needs the team has on its roster.

In 2024, when the team was enduring a rash of injuries to key players, Holmes poached players such as Myles Adams, Kwon Alexander and Jonah Williams to help fill out the team's depth defensively. Last year, they signed Jammie Robinson off the Chiefs' practice squad for a short stint.

Now, the Lions find themselves in need of depth once again, and head coach Dan Campbell openly admitted that Holmes was looking at potential options to poach heading into the team's Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets.

Safety Avonte Maddox is out for the season after suffering a foot injury that will require surgery, and with Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch both on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Detroit needs to add depth even after signing Jalen Mills to the practice squad on Monday.

Players who are on a team's practice squad are open to be signed to any of the other 31 team's active rosters under certain circumstances.

Players who are poached must remain on the active roster, or paid as such, for at least three weeks and teams cannot sign a player off the practice squad of a team they're playing within six days of the game, meaning the Lions won't be able to claim a player from the Jets if they elect to make a move this week.

Here are three players the Lions could look to poach that would help the defense navigate the recent string of injuries.

Ifeatu Melifonwu, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One veteran option that would bring a ton of familiarity to the Lions' defense is Melifonwu, who was drafted in the third-round of Holmes' first draft as general manager. Currently, Melifonwu is with the Buccaneers and has played the first two games of the season as an elevation.

Melifonwu's time with the Lions was marred by injuries, as he played just one full season and 37 total games over four seasons. However, he had some huge moments such as the division-clinching interception in 2023 against Minnesota and a hot streak that year that carried into the postseason.

While the Lions didn't make a major effort to retain Melifonwu after his rookie deal expired, he could be a solid addition to the depleted group. He has familiarity with their scheme, and with two of three possible elevations already used in Tampa Bay, he could be expendable for the Buccaneers unless they envision a larger role for him in the future.

Erick Hallett II, Tennessee Titans

Hallett is another familiar name for the Lions, as he spent parts of two seasons with the organization before the Titans poached him at the conclusion of last season. He didn't make the Titans' roster out of camp, but has been elevated in both of their games.

Like Melifonwu, Hallett has experience with Detroit's scheme and played in three games last year for the team in Kelvin Sheppard's first season as defensive coordinator. He was a part of the team's 'Legion of Whom' effort last year against the Buccaneers, and played 119 defensive snaps in his three appearances.

Cole Wisniewski, Philadelphia Eagles

If the Lions are looking for a younger option, Wisniewski is intriguing. A seventh-round pick of the Eagles, Wisniewski didn't make the roster out of camp and as a result is available to be poached.

He began his collegiate career at North Dakota State, where he won two FCS national championships and was a First Team All-American in 2023. He would finish his career at Texas Tech, where he started every game and earned an 83.9 PFF overall defensive grade.

Wisniewski appeared in one preseason game this year for the Eagles, where he played 20 snaps and earned a 68.6 defensive grade for his efforts against the Patriots.