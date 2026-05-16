Detroit Lions Are Early Betting Favorites in Majority of 2026 Games

The Detroit Lions are among a handful of NFL teams that are expected to win double-digit games in 2026.

Following the official release of the 2026 schedule, early betting odds have been established for each of the Lions' 17-games.

According to DraftKings sports book, Dan Campbell's squad are betting favorites in 14 of their 17 games this upcoming season.

Detroit are currently betting underdogs to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 and in their final two games of the regular season.

Against the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the team are 1.5-point underdogs. The following week, Campbell's squad travels to Green Bay, where the team is currently a 2.5-point underdog.

To open the regular season, Detroit welcomes the New Orleans Saints to Ford Field. Currently, the Lions are a 7-point betting favorite.

Related: Detroit Lions Listed Among Eight Teams "Screwed" by NFL Schedule

Detroit plays Arizona on the road this season and currently sit as 8.5-point favorites.

The Cardinals are the only NFL team that are underdogs in every game they play this season.

As Sports Illustrated explained, "Between no prime-time games, an underwhelming quarterback room and backlash for a poor, AI-filled schedule release video, the Cardinals have plenty to groan about. To top of it all off, the Cardinals have perhaps the most grueling schedule in the league.

"As a result, the Cardinals are the only team that are underdogs in all 17 games this season, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They also have by far the lowest odds to win the most games in 2026, per DraftKings."

Lions early 2026 betting odds

Week One: vs. Saints (Lions -7)

Week Two: at Bills (Bills -3)

Week Three: vs. Jets (Lions -9.5)

Week Four: at Panthers (Lions -3)

Week Five: at Cardinals (Lions -8.5)

Week Seven: vs. Packers (Lions -1.5)

Week Eight: vs. Vikings (Lions -4.5)

Week Nine: at Miami (Lions -6.5)

Week 10: vs. Patriots (Lions -1.5)

Week 11: vs. Buccaneers (Lions -4.5)

Week 12: vs. Bears (Lions -2)

Week 13: at Falcons (Lions -3.5)

Week 14: vs. Titans (Lions -7.5)

Week 15: at VIkings (Lions -1.5)

Week 16: vs. Giants (Lions -5.5)

Week 17: at Bears (Bears -1.5)

Week 18: at Packers (Packers -2.5)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.