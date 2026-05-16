Ranking Opponents Referencing Detroit Lions in 2026 Schedule Videos

The Detroit Lions went with a businesslike approach to their schedule release video.

While many teams use creativity to unveil their schedule, the Lions went with a video that has been consistent with the team's messaging this year.

Here's a look at how the Lions were referenced by their opponents, and a ranking based on creativity.

Detroit Lions references by opponent in 2026 schedule release videos

Saints: Theme — Weather. No Reference, Just Showing Them as the Week One Opponent at the End of Video. Grade: F-, losing points by selectively not mentioning their season opening opponent.

Bills: Theme — Chrysalis, Lions mentioned as Week Two opponent by barbershop quartet with massive chrysalis in background . No mention of first Bills game at new stadium, TNF, etc. Grade: D

Jets: Theme — Color/Art Blend. Lions colors: “Mockingbird” and “Raspberry Faygo.” Mockingbird (Eminem song) and Faygo (Detroit-based soft drink) Grade: A

Panthers: Theme — explosions. Stuffed Lion in a Toy Car being blown up. Grade: B

Cardinals: Theme — Zoom call. Lions only team without live mascot, shown in gag reel as switching still photos when trying to follow directions. Grade: C-

Packers: Theme — Arcade. No opponents referenced, just the cartoon-ish Packers getting tickets for a foam cheese sword. Grade: D-

Vikings: Theme — Restaurant. Week 8: “Kitty Cat Delight,” Sushi grade canned tuna with a catnip kick. Week 15: “Here Kitty Kitty,” Honolulu Blue Spaghetti cooked to purr-fection. Grade: W8- C, W15:- B+, overall: B

Miami: Theme — Mr. Ross (Rick Ross). No team references to anyone. Grade: D-

New England: Theme — Puppies. Two dogs fighting over a Lion plush. Points off since the Lion didn’t have a Lions jersey, unlike some teams (Raiders). Grade: C-

Tampa Bay: Theme — Tampa Bay Watch. Lions on a boat with Vikings and Packers, splashed by a Buccaneer with a jet ski. Grade: C+

Chicago: Theme — Happy Little Matchups (Bob Ross). Lions referenced by painting a lion into the canvas. Grade: B-.

Titans: Theme — Approaching strangers and saying they look like a franchise member of the other team. Lions was Dan Campbell, nowhere near looking like MCDC. Grade: D+

Giants: Theme — Winston Van Gogh, with Jameis Winston. Jameis Winston being goofy with a Lions drawing that has more resemblance to Squidward than the kings of the jungle. Instant A+, no notes needed. Grade: A+.

Overall Rankings:

1. New York Giants: (A+)

2. New York Jets: (A)

3. Minnesota Vikings: (B)

4. Carolina Panthers: (B)

5. Chicago Bears: (B-)

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: (C+)

7. New England Patriots: (C-)

8. Arizona Cardinals: (C-)

9. Tennessee Titans: (D+)

10. Buffalo Bills (D)

11. Miami Dolphins (D-)

12. Green Bay Packers (D-)

13. New Orleans Saints (F-)