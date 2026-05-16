Ranking Opponents Referencing Detroit Lions in 2026 Schedule Videos
In this story:
The Detroit Lions went with a businesslike approach to their schedule release video.
While many teams use creativity to unveil their schedule, the Lions went with a video that has been consistent with the team's messaging this year.
Here's a look at how the Lions were referenced by their opponents, and a ranking based on creativity.
Detroit Lions references by opponent in 2026 schedule release videos
Saints: Theme — Weather. No Reference, Just Showing Them as the Week One Opponent at the End of Video. Grade: F-, losing points by selectively not mentioning their season opening opponent.
Bills: Theme — Chrysalis, Lions mentioned as Week Two opponent by barbershop quartet with massive chrysalis in background . No mention of first Bills game at new stadium, TNF, etc. Grade: D
Jets: Theme — Color/Art Blend. Lions colors: “Mockingbird” and “Raspberry Faygo.” Mockingbird (Eminem song) and Faygo (Detroit-based soft drink) Grade: A
Panthers: Theme — explosions. Stuffed Lion in a Toy Car being blown up. Grade: B
Cardinals: Theme — Zoom call. Lions only team without live mascot, shown in gag reel as switching still photos when trying to follow directions. Grade: C-
Packers: Theme — Arcade. No opponents referenced, just the cartoon-ish Packers getting tickets for a foam cheese sword. Grade: D-
Vikings: Theme — Restaurant. Week 8: “Kitty Cat Delight,” Sushi grade canned tuna with a catnip kick. Week 15: “Here Kitty Kitty,” Honolulu Blue Spaghetti cooked to purr-fection. Grade: W8- C, W15:- B+, overall: B
Miami: Theme — Mr. Ross (Rick Ross). No team references to anyone. Grade: D-
New England: Theme — Puppies. Two dogs fighting over a Lion plush. Points off since the Lion didn’t have a Lions jersey, unlike some teams (Raiders). Grade: C-
Tampa Bay: Theme — Tampa Bay Watch. Lions on a boat with Vikings and Packers, splashed by a Buccaneer with a jet ski. Grade: C+
Chicago: Theme — Happy Little Matchups (Bob Ross). Lions referenced by painting a lion into the canvas. Grade: B-.
Titans: Theme — Approaching strangers and saying they look like a franchise member of the other team. Lions was Dan Campbell, nowhere near looking like MCDC. Grade: D+
Giants: Theme — Winston Van Gogh, with Jameis Winston. Jameis Winston being goofy with a Lions drawing that has more resemblance to Squidward than the kings of the jungle. Instant A+, no notes needed. Grade: A+.
Overall Rankings:
1. New York Giants: (A+)
2. New York Jets: (A)
3. Minnesota Vikings: (B)
4. Carolina Panthers: (B)
5. Chicago Bears: (B-)
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: (C+)
7. New England Patriots: (C-)
8. Arizona Cardinals: (C-)
9. Tennessee Titans: (D+)
10. Buffalo Bills (D)
11. Miami Dolphins (D-)
12. Green Bay Packers (D-)
13. New Orleans Saints (F-)
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Sports writer since 2022. Emmett Matasovsky started covering the Detroit Lions in 2025. He has extensive experience covering Michigan State Spartans athletics, including MSU basketball and football. Has demonstrated passionate, in-depth coverage of college athletics.Follow E_Matasovsky57