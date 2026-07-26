Kerby Joseph Is Using Social Media To Play Mind Games: Why It's Interesting

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph is reacting on social media to several pundits and NFL fans curiously wondering why he indicated earlier this week that he would not be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

There has been rampant speculation regarding Joseph's health all throughout the spring, with very little concrete evidence being reported regarding his playing future.

Dan Campbell said he did not know what to expect from the talented safety this year, indicating that he had done all that he could to prepare himself to play this season.

The team wanted to take a conservative approach before having Joseph return to the field, given the nature of his knee injury.

Internet physicians have been reporting their thoughts and ideas all offseason, including the very likely possibility he would start training camp this summer on the PUP list.

Joseph seemed to provide a positive update, when he posted on social media, "How much yall wanna bet im not on there."

When the team officially released the names of the three players on the PUP list, fans were literally left confused, frustrated and a little concerned regarding his availability this summer.

Detroit had what was once believed to be the top safeties unit in the league, but Joseph dealt with a knee inury all last season and Brian Branch tore his Achilles tendon against the Dallas Cowboys.

Joseph appears to be enjoying the banter, answering several fans and asking them why they did not actually make a bet regarding his health status.

To start, the former third-round pick posted, "Yessir I sit back n observe the whole room I see yall talking."

Joseph has been questioning fans, asking popular sports hosts to call him and Brian Branch twins and telling one supporter they were overly stressing out.

"Overly, you stressing more than me bra and its my knee," Joseph wrote.

Training camp officially begins next week, with veterans reporting on Tuesday July 28. The first team practice will be on Wednesday, July 29 at the team's Allen Park Performance Center.

Here are examples of Joseph's recent posts, addressing those questioning what he has been posting lately.

Overly… u stressing more than me bra and it’s my knee 🫵🫵😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/gbXuajfxr3 — ZEANU REAVES🥷🏿 (@ZUPE31) July 26, 2026

Y u ain’t place a bet u asking the wrong question 😂😂 https://t.co/KQ3LOVrsaC — ZEANU REAVES🥷🏿 (@ZUPE31) July 26, 2026

What is u hmmmm bout jim?😂🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/EqOnJCWgyZ — ZEANU REAVES🥷🏿 (@ZUPE31) July 26, 2026

I never said I wasn’t gone be on it pic.twitter.com/gX4E7YGI8z — ZEANU REAVES🥷🏿 (@ZUPE31) July 26, 2026

Yessir I sit back n observe the whole room I see yall talking 👌💯 — ZEANU REAVES🥷🏿 (@ZUPE31) July 26, 2026

How much yall wanna bet im not on there 👌🤔 https://t.co/vJsHyjvjR8 — ZEANU REAVES🥷🏿 (@ZUPE31) July 25, 2026

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