The Detroit Lions were intentional in their plans all throughout the 2026 offseason.

Following a year in which the team fell out of the playoffs, the roster looks different heading into a pivotal season.

Recall, the team still had a winning record (9-8), but not being in contention to win a Super Bowl left a sour feeling in the front office and the coaching staff.

Now that free agency and the draft has concluded, general manager Brad Holmes has received accolades for retooling the roster.

In a recent piece highlighting the top-10 most complete NFL rosters this upcoming season, the Lions came in ranked at No. 6.

As NFL.com lead draft writer Eric Edholm explained, "Jared Goff is an upper-echelon QB who has averaged more than 4,500 pass yards and 30 TDs over the past four seasons. He has a battery of game-changing playmakers at his disposal. The Lions’ offensive identity could change slightly without battering-ram RB David Montgomery, but Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the league's most electric playmakers."

Detroit made the decision to part ways with several key veterans this offseason, including Taylor Decker, Alex Anzalone and DJ Reader.

"Taylor Decker's release could affect Detroit’s offensive line, but Penei Sewell is arguably the game’s best tackle and should do just fine in his expected move to the blind side," writes Edholm. "The biggest question is whether rookie RT Blake Miller and the interior will hold up. But with weapons such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and Isaac TeSlaa, the Lions can hang 30-plus points on a lot of teams."

The biggest concern that remains for the upcoming season is the defense.

For the last couple of seasons, the team has not been able to complement the offense with a defense that is at or near the same caliber.

Injuries to the defense has derailed the efforts of the Lions to reach their potential, most notably on the defensive side of the football.

"Detroit’s defense remains the biggest question, even while it’s led by top-tier playmakers at each level in Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell and Brian Branch (though Branch is coming off major injury). The remainder of the unit appears solid to average right now," Edholm explains. "Although the defensive line could improve incrementally and a young secondary has a chance to blossom some."

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