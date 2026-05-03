Roundtable: Evaluating Penei Sewell Moving to Left Tackle

The Detroit Lions On SI staff examines how well Penei Sewell will transition to left tackle.



1. What position should Lions target with remaining open roster spots?

Christian Booher: I think the Lions are still missing a nose tackle to round out their defensive line. They're going to utilize Tyleik Williams plenty, and he can play that spot, but he'll be best in a rotation. I think a veteran add in this spot would help finalize what has been a solid offseason, and I mentioned Cincinnati's T.J. Slaton as a player I think Detroit should try to make a move for earlier this week.

On the offensive side of the ball, I think the Lions are in good shape. If an intriguing running back with the potential to compete for the backup job becomes available, maybe that's an area the Lions look to. I could also see the team adding a big-bodied wideout if they want to have some competition for Isaac TeSlaa.

Vito Chirco: I would still like the Lions to go out and get a veteran EDGE, like Joey Bosa, Cam Jordan or Jadaveon Clowney. It’s because as much as I like Detroit’s draft pick of Derrick Moore and addition of D.J. Wonnum in free agency, I still don’t think the team’s pass-rushing unit will be consistently productive enough throughout the duration of the 2026 season.

Emmett Matasovsky: The Lions should focus on adding another linebacker or two alongside a receiver with their remaining roster spots. Currently, Detroit sits with eight linebackers after seeing six make the team out of summer camp in 2025. That was with Malcolm Rodriguez being on the PUP list, too.

As far as the receivers go, this was a spot that the Lions did not address during the undrafted free agency portion of the draft. They currently sit with nine players on the roster.

2. Who gets their extension first: Jack Campbell or Jahmyr Gibbs?

Booher: I think the Lions want to get ahead of the market on both, and as a result I think it's Campbell who gets his first. There's a little more urgency to get his done as they declined his fifth-year option, making this the final year he'll be under contract on his rookie deal. To avoid any uncertainty, I think the Lions will be proactive in getting a deal done with him.

I think an intriguing element of the Lions' situation with Gibbs is the fact that he's one of two super talented first-round running backs from his draft class. I'll be interested to see who signs first out of Gibbs and Bijan Robinson, as they both could reset the running back market. This could create a challenge for the Lions, as Gibbs could be waiting for Robinson to sign his deal to evaluate the market.

Chirco: While I think it may even be more important to retain Campbell, I believe it will be Gibbs at this juncture. Gibbs is easily one of the most explosive dual-threat backs in the game today, and I believe he will be paid as such sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, I still think Campbell will get extended, just not before Gibbs inks his next contract with Detroit.

Matasovsky: This was a debate I went back and forth on, but I ultimately see the Lions prioritizing Gibbs first. There is not a player more impactful to the team’s success than Gibbs. When Gibbs struggled to get going last season, it did not matter how open Amon-Ra St. Brown got, Jared Goff struggled without a run game.

Gibbs is impactful every time he touches the ball, and his extension is vital. Campbell is important, too, and the understandable logic of avoiding a fifth-year option means that there needs to be contract talks quickly.

3. Do you have any concerns about Penei Sewell moving back to left tackle?

Booher: On the surface, I really don't have concerns about Sewell making that move. I think it's best for the team, and he is so natural playing the tackle position that I don't think much will change in terms of his ability to produce at a high level.

I do think there could be some ups and downs early in the year as he adjusts. However, with teams moving defensive ends around to manipulate matchups, he'll likely face the similar caliber of players as he did on the right side. Overall, I'm not concerned about his ability to play at a high level after changing sides of the line.

Chirco: I do not. He played on the left side at Oregon and excelled while doing so, finishing his collegiate career as the top-graded offensive lineman in the nation and in Pro Football Focus history (95.5). I’m not trying to say it’ll be an extremely easy transition to the blindside. Yet, Sewell, with his immense ability, will be able to handle it and eventually will grow into one of the best left tackles in the game.

Matasovsky: I do not have concerns, per se, but I do have slightly lower expectations for Sewell in the first four or so games of the season. Sewell will pick it up quickly and have (likely) an All-Pro or the floor of a Pro Bowl season this year.

However, as was said by Blake Miller at the NFL Combine this year, Sewell is going from writing right handed to writing left handed after a few years. Let him adjust his handwriting again, and watch Detroit excel.

4. If Isaac TeSlaa gets more target share, is Jameson Williams or Amon-Ra St. Brown impacted more?

Booher: If TeSlaa gets more targets, I believe it has a bigger impact on Williams. The Lions could account for this by giving Williams more targets on screens or carries on end-arounds, but I think he has a bigger chance of seeing a decrease in targets if more action goes to TeSlaa.

The reason I see this is because St. Brown is always going to get his targets. He's a threat at all three levels of the passing game, and as a result has become a player Jared Goff can target in any situation. Williams has certainly become more well-rounded throughout his career, but his superpower will always be stretching the field.

Chirco: Ultimately, I think TeSlaa will be able to develop into a fairly reliable No. 3 wideout, affecting Williams’ target share a lot more than St. Brown’s. I believe that St. Brown will still be Jared Goff’s clear-cut go-to option, and will enjoy another extremely productive campaign. And I believe that Detroit’s passing game will continue to be potent with St. Brown, Williams and TeSlaa as the team’s top three receivers.

Matasovsky: This is a tough question, as TeSlaa was a natural slot receiver in college, which is Amon-Ra St. Brown’s usual position. However, TeSlaa has the downfield and crossing route burner capabilities, which is Williams’ role.

I will side more towards Williams seeing a small portion of his targets taken away, with St. Brown benefitting as two speed threats means that there is less room for error when guarding the other two receivers.

5. Which Lions player would you take to Pistons Game 7?

Booher: I think Kerby Joseph or Jahmyr Gibbs would be great guests at the Pistons' Game 7 on Sunday. Both players are well-liked by the fan base and would create a lot of energy within the building. They also have shown plenty of interest in sports teams across the city, which has endeared them to the community. I think both players would be super engaged in the game and would bring plenty of hype to help cheer the Pistons on to a victory over the Magic.

Chirco: I’d love to take St. Brown with me to Game 7. I think it’d be awesome to sit next to the All-Pro wideout at Little Caesars Arena and talk both basketball and football with him, finding out about how his offseason has gone and what he believes is in store for the Lions in 2026.

Matasovsky: The answer here is obvious: Amon-Ra St. Brown. The All-Pro receiver got to play in the 2026 All-Star Celebrity Game in February, so there is an element to knowing the game that he brings.

With the energy in the crowd at a fever pitch, having St. Brown will drive the crowd wild. An electric atmosphere and a player that loves football and basketball makes this an easy victory, at least for the memories.