Lions CB, QB, LB Miss Friday Practice

The Detroit Lions closed out the week of practice with Friday's session, which had some scrimmage elements and featured plenty of contact.

Notably, it was a bigger workload for some of the starters after a walkthrough Wednesday and a lighter day on Thursday. The team continues to practice without multiple key players who are either acclimating or rehabbing injuries.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who finalized a three-year contract extension on Thursday, did not participate as he continued work on the side with trainers. Gibbs is presumably ramping up his workload having not suited up for any of the team's practices prior to Thursday, and could be a candidate to get back into action next week.

Cornerback D.J. Reed was out for the second straight day for undisclosed reasons, and his status could be updated over the weekend in Dan Campbell's next media session.

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was sidelined for the second straight day for undisclosed reasons, and in his place Luke Altmyer received a heavy dose of second- and third-team reps. Running back Isiah Pacheco also missed his second straight day.

Tight end Tyler Conklin, who was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list, was working with Gibbs on the side presumably for acclimation purposes. He and Gibbs were reportedly catching passes from assistant coach Bruce Gradkowski.

Another player who was working off to the side for most of practice was offensive lineman Ben Bartch. The free agent guard was billed as a competitor for the team's left guard spot, but he has still been working his way back from an injury that ended his season last year.

Linebackers Jimmy Rolder (hamstring) and Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) were both sidelined once again. Rolder is expected to have a significant absence, while Rodriguez's status hasn't been updated since he left practice early on Wednesday.

The Lions have been proactive with their linebacker depth, signing veteran Troy Reeder on the eve of the start of camp, and then Devin White after Rolder suffered his injury.

Elsewhere on the defensive side, both Payton Turner and Derrick Moore are still out. Turner has been out since suffering a back injury on the first day of practice, while Moore was initially expected to be out between a week and 10 days while dealing with a groin injury.

Defensive tackles Mekhi Wingo (groin) and Aidan Keanaaina (undisclosed) missed practice for the first time. Wingo left Thursday's practice early to be evaluated for an injury.

Running back Sione Vaki remains sidelined with a broken nose and eye injury.

The Lions also parted ways with an undrafted defensive back, as De'Shawn Rucker was waived with an injury designation after exiting Thursday's practice to be evaluated for an ankle injury.

Detroit is slated for an off day Saturday before returning to action on Sunday. The team will open the preseason on Thursday at the Cincinnati Bengals.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.