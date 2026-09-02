Detroit Lions Preseason Standout Lands With New England Patriots

The Detroit Lions were not able to retain one of their top performing undrafted free agents after final cuts.

Linebacker Erick Hunter, who had a solid training camp after signing with the Lions after the draft, has found a new landing spot with the New England Patriots. Hunter signed with the Patriots' active roster Tuesday after going unclaimed on waivers.

Hunter was one of the team's special teams standouts throughout practices and in the preseason, as he drew praise from special teams coordinator Dave Fipp. The Morgan State product served as a rotational linebacker throughout the three preseason games and was viewed as in the mix to make the roster.

It's an exciting opportunity for the young player, who gets to open his rookie year on the active roster of the reigning AFC Champions. If he sticks with the team, the Lions could see him in November when they travel to Germany and take on the Patriots.

Ultimately, the Lions elected to keep six linebackers on the roster following final cuts: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Devin White, Jimmy Rolder and Trevor Nowaske. Rolder missed most of training camp with an injury, but the Lions kept him active through final cuts electing not to use one of their two allotted injured reserve slots with a designation to return.

As a result, Hunter was left off the roster and subject to waivers. After going unclaimed, Hunter has now found a new home with the defending AFC champions. The signing was paired with the Patriots also adding interior offensive lineman Ben Brown.

Hunter ranked third on the Lions' defense in Pro Football Focus overall defensive grade with an 83.1 defensive grade. He played 70 snaps over the three exhibition games, making six total tackles playing as the team's WILL linebacker.

The undrafted linebacker showed plenty of upside, starting with a stellar career at Morgan State. He was an HBCU All-American last year after recording 102 combined tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one interception.

Ultimately, though, the Lions elected to stick with their core of veterans at the position. Campbell is coming off an All-Pro season, Barnes and Rodriguez have been mainstays over the last several years and White is a proven former Pro Bowler who has invigorated the defense.

Additionally, Nowaske has given the team plenty of production throughout the last three seasons on special teams and is a player the team trusts.

Detroit filled their practice squad with 16 signings following Sunday's cut day. Of those 16 players, the Lions kept 15 players who had been with them during training camp as well as adding offensive lineman Elijah Klein.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to ourFacebook page and give it a like, follow us onTikTok,subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone WolvesYouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.