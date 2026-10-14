Detroit Lions RB Earns NFC Offensive Award After Cardinals Win

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been rewarded for his stellar performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

The league announced the former first-round pick was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, following a Week 5 contest in which he recorded 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also secured five receptions for 56 yards against the NFC West foe.

It was the fourth occasion Gibbs was acknowledged for his stellar play (twice in 2025, once in 2024).

Head coach Dan Campbell, speaking to local reporters prior to the teams Week 6 bye, expresse he was also really impressed with Gibbs' blocking prowess.

“I hit him up this morning. I said, 'One of my favorite clips of everything you did,' he had a ton of eye-opening plays, 'was his protection rep on the fourth-and-1, (Lions tight end Sam) LaPorta's touchdown.' That was outstanding," said Campbell. "And to me, that's why he's different. All this other stuff, of course he's got that and it's rare. It's that. He's unselfish and he's tough and he's willing to do anything for his teammates.

"And he might as well have scored on that because he's excited as anybody is that he helped get LaPorta a touchdown and protect (Jared) Goff so he could make that throw," Campbell added further. That's unselfishness. That's our guys. That's our guys.”

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Gibbs was able to secure a lucrative new contract extension prior to the start of the season. Following a brief absence away from the team during training camp, the 24-year-old has showcased why he is among the top players at his position.

Running backs coach Tashard Choice marveled as what Gibbs accomplished early in his career. The former Texas Longhorns position coach expressed he kept tabs on the speedy running back early in his career.

"Having the chance to watch Gibbs from afar for these last three years, and every single week because of (friend Kelvin Sheppard) Shep and because of Jah, I kept wanting to watch the Lions' games,” said Choice. "To see him progress, to see how smart he is, ,I tell him he's one of the smartest running backs I've ever coached. He's just a natural football player.

"So, having an opportunity to get around him now coaching, I'm going to be harder on him even more."

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