Former Packers WR: Detroit Lions Jared Goff Is Best QB in NFL

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has had a stellar start to the 2026 NFL season.

After Detroit was able to soundly defeat the Cardinals in Week 5, many supporters have suggested the former No. 1 overall pick should be in the league MVP conversation at this point in the season.

In a recent segment on "First Things First," former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings explained why the 32-year-old should be currently considered the best signal-caller in the league.

"He should be atop the mountain. You talk about historic things that happen. Regardless of how you feel about Russell Wilson, but 12 touchdown passes, zero interceptions through the first five games of a season. Two guys. Those are the two (Goff and Wilson). Gibbs, Goff. One of the reasons Gibbs is having the successful year is because he has a quarterback that can put him in position," said Jennings. "I am not trying to take credit away from Gibbs, but there is a level of lack of appreciation.

"Because of the style in which Jared Goff has to play in comparison to other quarterbacks," Jennings continued. "We just never really give him the boost that we would give somebody that can extend plays with his legs. It looks a little more sexy. That is not Jared Goff's game. But what is his game is always going to be "Mr. Consistent." Completion percentage is always going to be there. Going to throw a lot of touchdowns. A lot of yards."

The Lions are the fist team in NFL history to produce a quarterback with 1,400 or more passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns and a running back with 500 or more rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, through the first five games of the regular season.

Goff has remained steady and has excelled playing his game. He is not forcing any throws and will simply take a sack instead of forcing the football into dangerous windows.

While he may not garner a lot of headlines like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, Jennings wanted to share why Goff deserves more credit than he has been receiving.

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