The Detroit Lions collapsed down the stretch, missing a massive opportunity on Thanksgiving.

After building an 11-point lead in the fourth-quarter, the Lions allowed two late touchdowns and missed a chance to put the game away late. They were beaten, 39-35, by the Chicago Bears in a game with first-place in the NFC North on the line.

With the loss, the Lions fall to 8-3 on the season and drop into second-place. Additionally, they fall to 1-5 under head coach Dan Campbell on Thanksgiving.

Here are grades for each position group based on performance in Thursday's game.

Quarterback: B-

Jared Goff had some big moments early in the game, but his misses loomed large in the second-half. He finished 313 passing yards and a passing touchdown, which came at the end of a strong march at the end of the first-half.

Goff made two exceptional throws on that second-quarter drive, one to Jameson Williams on a corner route near the sideline and the next to Sam LaPorta when he threaded a tight needle for a touchdown.

However, he had two misses in the fourth-quarter that will be remembered. He had a pass go off the hands of Jameson Williams that was picked off by Dillon Thieneman, and led Brock Wright too far on an incompletion prior to the team's final turnover on downs.

Running backs: A

Jahmyr Gibbs had a phenomenal showing on the national stage. He entered Sunday's game having never scored a touchdown on Thanksgiving, but notched three. Gibbs had a pair of 1-yard runs, but it was his 70-yard run in the fourth quarter that most will remember.

On the afternoon, Gibbs finished with 205 rushing yards on 21 carries, and notched 47 receiving yards on five catches. He had multiple electrifying runs, including a 33-yarder that looked to be a six-yard loss initially before he broke free.

Unfortunately for Gibbs, he was tackled short of the first-down on Detroit's final fourth-down conversion attempt on his final touch, which ultimately doomed the LIons.

Wide receivers: B

The Lions got a huge showing from Amon-Ra St. Brown, who came up big with two catches on the first drive and approached the 100-yard mark by halftime. St. Brown finished with 146 yards on seven catches, including multiple impressive diving grabs.

Jameson Williams had six catches for 68 yards and a 12-yard run on a reverse, but the play he didn't make will be the one that is remembered the most. On a third-and-1 with less than six minutes remaining, Goff booted out and threw the ball to an open Williams, who had the ball deflect off his hands into Thieneman's for a crucial interception.

Tight ends: B+

Sam LaPorta had a solid day with four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. The score was his first since Week 5, and it was an impressive leaping grab between two defenders. He also had a big role in Gibbs' big day on the ground.

Brock Wright had one target and it was the key second-down late in the game when Goff led him just a touch too far. Tyler Conklin got into the mix with a first-half reception that went for nine yards.

Offensive line: B

Detroit's offensive line overcame an early scare when Tate Ratledge missed a series to have a pretty solid day. They paved the way for Gibbs to run for 200 yards, and the team averaged just under eight yards a carry against a tough Bears defensive line.

However, they also had some very critical mistakes that cost them. They had four false starts in the first-half, including three by center Juice Scruggs. There was some controversy about whether the Bears where imitating the snap count, but ultimately the mistakes fall on Detroit's shoulders.

Additionally, left guard Christian Mahogany was whistled for a taunting penalty after Gibbs' 70-yard touchdown run. This was critical, as it pushed Detroit's extra point back 15 yards and Jake Bates subsuquently missed it, which had a major ripple effect on the remainder of the game.

Defensive line: C-

Down both of their opening day starters, the Lions relied on their youth to provide a spark in pass-rush. Derrick Moore continued his recent heater and did just that, coming up with two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Moore's second sack was a strip-sack that resulted in a safety, and he also had a punch out that ended Chicago's first drive. Alim McNeill also joined the effort, as he was credited for a sack when Caleb Williams was tripped up.

However, the pass-rush disappeared in the second-half as Williams began to dice up the defense. Undrafted rookie Anthony Lucas, who was elevated from the practice squad this week, was also whistled for taunting after Detroit forced a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter.

Linebackers: D

Malcolm Rodriguez tied for the team lead in tackles with seven, and had a sack, a fumble recovery and two quarterback hits. However, the story of the game for the linebackers will be their struggles in coverage.

Detroit was picked apart by Williams, particularly in the flats. With how much man-to-man coverage the defense plays, these responsibilities particularly lie with the linebackers. Derrick Barnes nearly came up with a huge play at the end, as he deflected a pass incomplete on the snap before Williams' game-winning touchdown to Rome Odunze.

Bears running back D'Andre Swift led the team with 97 receiving yards on seven catches, with many of those receptions coming in the dreaded flats that the Lions struggled to defend.

Secondary: D+

Detroit got D.J. Reed back in action, and the cornerback helped Detroit in spurts. However, the secondary struggled in the second-half as Chicago went up tempo and kept Detroit's defense out of a rhythm.

Rock Ya-Sin was on the wrong end of both touchdowns from Williams to Odunze. He was beat up the sideline for the first one, then got shook late in the game as the Bears connected for the game-winner with three seconds remaining.

Without Chuck Clark, the Lions relied on Andre Cisco to play a bigger role with Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. Branch had a solid day with two tackles for loss, while Joseph was in coverage for a pass breakup on Chicago's fourth-down incompletion late in the game.

Special teams: C

The ripple effect from Mahogany's taunting penalty will be talked about plenty. He hit both of his field goal attempts, but the missed 48-yard extra point sailed wide left and was the difference between a 12-point lead and an 11-point lead.

Punter Jack Fox had another solid day, as he averaged 50 yards per attempt on his three punts with a long of 61 yards. Jacob Saylors averaged 27 yards on his four kickoff returns.

Coaching: C-

Dan Campbell made two huge decisions in Thursday's game, and they worked out on opposite ends of the proverbial spectrum. First, he elected to accept a penalty that resulted in a safety rather than taking the ball deep in Chicago territory, and the team maximized that by scoring a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

However, his clock management down the stretch of the fourth quarter will be debated. Detroit went away from the run game on its final drive, and threw an incompletion on second-down that allowed the Bears to save a timeout.

They elected to go-for-it on fourth down and didn't get it on that drive, as a pass to Gibbs was thwarted by an impressive open-field tackle by T.J. Edwards.

Defensively, some of the coverage issues looked to be miscommunications that had plagued them throughout the early part of the season. As a result, the state of the defense amidst so many injuries will result in questions that Kelvin Sheppard will have to navigate for the remainder of the season.

Detroit has a favorable stretch over the next two weeks against Atlanta and Tennessee, but then the gauntlet of NFC North opponents begins. The Lions are still on solid ground as far as the playoff picture is concerned, but cannot afford to slip up ahead of that four-game stretch to end the year.