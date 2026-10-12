Detroit Lions Snap Counts Against Cardinals Reveals DB Lost Job Again

Here are the Detroit Lions snap counts from their Week 5 contest at State Farm Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rookie Keith Abney earned the opportunity to play at safety for the first time in his NFL career. As a result, veteran Christian Izien did not see the field against the Cardinals.

Izien was a free agent addition this offseason, but had a subpar performance against the Carolina Panthers last week.

Following a bounce back win, Abney was one of the players that earned a game ball from head coach Dan Campbell.

Running back Sione Vaki saw his snap counts increased, as he played 35 percent of offensive snaps this week.

Wideout Isaac TeSlaa saw his snap counts decrease significantly. He played 39 percent of offensive snaps.

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs: (46) 70%

Sione Vaki: (23) 35%, 21 special teams snaps (66%)

Jacob Saylors: 21 special teams snaps (66%)

Wide receivers

Jameson Williams: (59) 89%

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (57) 86%, Three special teams snaps (9%)

Isaac TeSlaa: (26) 39%

Tay Martin: (3) 5%, 21 special teams snaps (66%)

Tom Kennedy: Four special teams snaps (12%)

Tight ends

Sam LaPorta: (59) 89%

Brock Wright: (44) 67%, 11 special teams snaps (34%)

Tyler Conklin: Eight special teams snaps (12%)

Offensive line

Christian Mahogany: (66) 100%, Seven special teams snaps (22%)

Blake Miller: (66) 100%, Seven special teams snaps (22%)

Juice Scruggs: (63) 95%, Seven special teams snaps (22%)

Tate Ratledge: (63) 95%, Seven special teams snaps (22%)

Penei Sewell: (63) 95%

Larry Borom: (8) 12%, Seven special teams snaps (22%)

Miles Frazier: (3) 5%, Seven special teams snaps (22%)

Seth McLaughlin (3) 5%

Defensive line

Aidan Hutchinson: (66) 90%

Alim McNeill: (52) 71%, Four special teams snaps (12%)

DJ Wonnum: (36) 49%, Six special teams snaps (20%)

Skyler Gill-Howard: (35) 48%, Four special teams snaps (12%)

Tyleik Williams: (35) 48%

Tyler Lacy: (26) 36%, 11 special teams snaps (34%)

Derrick Moore: (20) 27%, Four special teams snaps (12%)

Levi Onwuzurike: (16) 22%

Eric O'Neill: (3) 4%, 16 special teams snaps (50%)

Linebackers

Jack Campbell: (73) 100%, Four special teams snaps (12%)

Derrick Barnes: (60) 82%, Four special teams snaps (12%)

Malcolm Rodriguez: (23) 32%, 16 special teams snaps (50%)

Devin White: (16) 22%, Nine special teams snaps (30%)

Trevor Nowaske: (9) 12%, 25 special teams snaps (78%)

Amen Ogbongbemiga: 25 special teams snaps (78%)

Jimmy Rolder: 21 special teams snaps (66%)

Cornerbacks

Roger McCreary: (73) 100%, Four special teams snaps (12%)

D.J. Reed: (72) 99%

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: (35) 48%, Five special teams snaps (16%)

Khalil Dorsey: 23 special teams snaps (72%)

Safeties

Chuck Clark: (72) 99%, Four special teams snaps (12%)

Keith Abney: (59) 81%, Five special teams snaps (16%)

Jalen Mills: (22) 30%

Christian Izien: 17 special teams snaps (53%)

Specialists

Jake Bates: (15) 47%

Jack Fox: (11) 34%

Hogan Hatten: (11) 34%