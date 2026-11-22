The Detroit Lions faced a tough test Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Detroit's high-powered offense met a Buccaneers defense that is among the league's best, particularly against the run game. Additionally, Tampa Bay entered Week 11 leading the league in interceptions, while Lions quarterback Jared Goff came into Sunday's game with some ball-security issues.

Over the last three games, Goff had thrown four interceptions. This made taking care of the ball a primary point of emphasis, with former Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone tied for the Buccaneers' team lead in picks this year with four.

Before the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised the efforts of Anzalone in Tampa Bay's defense.

"As we know, he's a student of the game, headsy player," Campbell said in a pregame interview. "Just understands defense in general, he's got a good grasp of what they're doing now. He's gotten better every week. He knows what it is. Very good coverage player, smart, instinctive. We know Alex well."

After 60 minutes, the Lions improved their record to 8-2.

Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 31-21 home victory.

Lions cannot take advantage of early explosive offensive play

Detroit won the opening coin toss and elected to defer to the Buccaneers. After forcing a quick three-and-out, the Lions offense took the field for the first time.

Goff quickly found tight end Sam LaPorta on a 47-yard gain.

Unfortunately, the Buccaneers' defense were able to swat down a couple of Goff's passes, stalling Detroit's opening drive.

Kicker Jake Bates missed a 53-yard field goal, denying Dan Campbell's squad points on their opening drive.

Lions' defense slams door shut on Buccaneers extended drive

The Buccaneers were able to go on a 12-play offensive drive that featured a 14-yard rush by running back Kenneth Gainwell.

Mayfield was also able to connect on short passes to wideouts Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin and Tez Johnson in order to make their way to the red zone.

On 4th-and-1, the Buccaneers made the decision to go for it from the Lions nine-yard line.

Linebacker K.J. Britt, who was added to the roster recently from the Patriots practice squad, stuffed Irving, keeping the game scoreless.

Lions spread the football around on first scoring drive

Detroit's offense capitalized on the defensive stop, as the 32-year-old quarterback led the team on a 14-play, 90-yard touchdown drive.

The former No. 1 overall pick distributed the football to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs kept drives alive.

Dan Campbell's squad converted on three occasions on third-down and short yardage situations.

For the eighth time this season, Goff connected with St. Brown for a touchdown, as the talented wideout secured a 14-yard reception to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.

Detroit was able to benefit from an early back injury to Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish, who left the game in the second-quarter and did not return.

8th time this season pic.twitter.com/K9IaFuVvbS — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) November 22, 2026

Late half touchdown spoils shutout

The Lions' defense was playing very well for the majority of the first half. They held Tampa Bay to 138 total yards and limited running back Bucky Irving to just 12 on the ground. Detroit was also able to sack Baker Mayfield twice, once from Chuck Clark and once by DJ Wonnum.

However, the LIons were unable to keep the Buccaneers off the scoreboard for the entire half. Mayfield scrambled for a big gain with less than a minute remaining, and hit Ted Hurst III for a touchdown with four seconds remaining to cut Detroit's lead to 10-7 at halftime.

Elusive Goff finds JAMO deep

Goff was able to extend Detroit's second offensive drive of the second half with a 10-yard scramble. Throughout the game, Goff was able to evade pressure to deliver the football and make plays early in the game.

Detroit was able to extend their lead to 17-6 in the third-quarter when Goff connected with Williams on a deep 57-yard touchdown reception.

Earlier in the week, Campbell expressed he wanted his football team to be smart in regards to celebrating positive plays.

Supporters held their collective breaths when the speedy wideout flipped head first into the end zone.

Williams was able to produce his fifth career touchdown of 50 yards or more, which is tied for sixth-most in Lions franchise history.

Bucky Irving was a challenge to stop in third quarter

After an 83-yard touchdown was negated by a holding call in the first half, Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving helped to cut Detroit's lead to 17-14 in the third-quarter.

On their second offensive possession of the second half, Irving recorded 43 rushing yards on six carries. He also was involved in the passing game.

He capped off the 12-play, 70-yard drive with a one-yard scamper, his sixth touchdown in the past four games. On that drive, Detroit's defense missed several tackles, allowing the Buccaneers to gain several added yards.

Through three quarters, Tampa Bay was 8-for-12 on third-down.

Lions ice game with Gibbs score in fourth quarter

Outside of a seven-yard pass to St. Brown that netted an additional 15 yards due to a Buccaneers face mask penalty, the Lions called Gibbs' number on eight of the nine play scoring drive midway though the fourth quarter.

Gibbs found the end zone on a one-yard scamper that gave the Lions a 24-14 lead with less than six minutes remaning in the game.

The Lions top offensive weapon added a 36-yard scamper and another short touchdown later in the fourth quarter to help Detroit win their fifth home game of the 2026 season.