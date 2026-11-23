Detroit Lions All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph is back in the mix.

After missing over a calendar year due to a knee injury, Joseph returned to the field for the first time this season in the team's Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His return caused something of a shakeup in the secondary, though not in the way some expected.

Chuck Clark, a veteran who the Lions signed in free agency this offseason, was the highest-utilized safety in Sunday's game. This came despite some believing he would be the odd man out upon Joseph's return. Instead, Clark, Joseph and Brian Branch all played at least 46 snaps, which indicates the Lions could be comfortable using a three-safety defensive package moving forward.

Clark played all 69 snaps, while Branch played 68 and Joseph logged 46. With Joseph back patrolling the deep part of the field, the Lions freed up Clark and Branch to roam around the field and occasionally blitz. Clark made good on his opportunities, as he recorded a sack.

Joseph will continue to acclimate as the season progresses, which could lead to some moderate changes amongst the snap count. However, it appears that coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is comfortable having all three on the field together.

Offensively, Detroit continues to roll with jumbo packages involving rookie defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard as a fullback near the goal line. Additionally, they are developing a tendency involving the usage of running back Sione Vaki, who was on the field for 13 plays but recorded just one carry.

Other snap counts of note include the cornerback room, as Roger McCreary and Rock Ya-Sin each played over 90 percent of the snaps with D.J. Reed sidelined for a third-straight week. Without Reed and Ennis Rakestraw, the cornerback rotation of recent weeks appears to be devolving.

Here are the Lions' snap counts for their Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quarterback

Jared Goff – (58) 100%

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs – (43) 74%

Sione Vaki – (13) 22% – 12 special teams snaps (48%)

Jacob Saylors – (2) 3% – 14 special teams snaps (56%)

Wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown – (46) 79% – One special teams snap (4%)

Jameson Williams – (45) 78%

Isaac TeSlaa – (23) 40% – One special teams snap (4%)

Tay Martin – (2) 3% – 15 special teams snaps (60%)

DeAndre Carter – Eight special teams snaps (32%)

Tight ends

Sam LaPorta – (53) 91% – One special teams snap (4%)

Brock Wright – (43) 74% – Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Tyler Conklin – (17) 29%

Offensive line

Blake Miller – (58) 100% – Six special teams snaps (24%)

Christian Mahogany – (58) 100% – Six special teams snaps (24%)

Juice Scruggs – (58) 100% – Six special teams snaps (24%)

Tate Ratledge – (57) 98% – Six special teams snaps (24%)

Penei Sewell – (57) 98%

Larry Borom – (1) 2% – Six special teams snaps (24%)

Miles Frazier – (1) 2% – Six special teams snaps (24%)

Defensive line

Derrick Moore – (55) 80% – Four special teams snaps (16%)

Alim McNeill – (54) 78% – Four special teams snaps (16%)

DJ Wonnum – (49) 71% – Four special teams snaps (16%)

Tyleik Williams – (30) 43% – Three special teams snaps (12%)

Skyler Gill-Howard – (28) 41% – Three special teams snaps (12%) – Three offensive snaps (5%)

Levi Onwuzurike – (20) 29%

Tyler Lacy – (17) 25% – Six special teams snaps (24%)

Ahmed Hassanein – (12) 17%

Eric O’Neill – (6) 9% – 12 special teams snaps (48%)

Linebackers

Malcolm Rodriguez – (55) 80% – 13 special teams snaps (52%)

Derrick Barnes – (53) 77% – Seven special teams snaps (28%)

K.J. Britt – (25) 36% – Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Trevor Nowaske – (22) 32% – 18 special teams snaps (72%)

Joe Bachie – 15 special teams snaps (60%)

Owen Pappoe – Six special teams snaps (24%)

Cornerbacks

Roger McCreary – (65) 94% – One special teams snap (4%)

Rock Ya-Sin – (63) 91% – One special teams snap (4%)

Khalil Dorsey – (8) 12% – 13 special teams snaps (52%)

Nick Whiteside – (7) 10% – 10 special teams snaps (40%)

Safeties

Chuck Clark – (69) 100% – One special teams snap (4%)

Brian Branch – (68) 99%

Kerby Joseph – (46) 67% – One special teams snap (4%)

Andre Cisco – (5) 7% – Six special teams snaps (24%)

Christian Izien – (2) 3% – 12 special teams snaps (48%)

Specialists

Jake Bates – 12 special teams snaps (48%)

Jack Fox – Eight special teams snaps (32%)

Hogan Hatten – Eight special teams snaps (32%)